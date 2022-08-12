Three New Jersey Towns Rank Among Top 15 Most Expensive Vacation Homes

New Jersey is known for many things.

We have amazing pizza, bagels, beaches, boardwalks while also carrying the reputation as the armpit of the world.

In-between all of these stigmas is one of the most obvious: MAN are we expensive.

It makes sense why we are. We are a short drive from Philadelphia and New York City while also having direct access to the Atlantic.

Whether people want to admit it or not, New Jersey is a state that thrives on tourism and the Jersey Shore has become one of the ultimate summer vacation spots.

But let's say you fall in love with the shore. (Don't scoff. Many people have)

What if you wanted to plant some permanent roots at the Jersey Shore? Which towns should you avoid because of their expensive price tags?

According to BusinessInsider.com, there are quite a few Jersey Shore towns that are not only costly, but ranked among the Top 15 most expensive vacation homes in the entire country.

I'm personally not surprised.

We live in an area where it costs $15 for a glass of wine because businesses have four months to make a year's worth of revenue.

So of course our real estate will follow the same trend.

Let's take a look at the New Jersey towns that ranked among the Top 15 places with the most expensive vacation homes:

Ranking at #13 is Harvey Cedars in Ocean County. The median listing price for a vacation home is $798,500.

Ranking at #10 is Stone Harbor in Cape May County. The median listing price for a vacation home is $962,500.

Ranking at #9 is Avalon in Cape May County. The median listing price for a vacation home is $1,149,000.

There are a few towns I am surprised did not make the list because they are known to have MONEY. How is Sea Girt, Longport or even Avon by the Sea not on the list?

Other locations on the list include cities in Florida, California and Massachusetts. Does that surprise you?

To view the full list in its entirety, visit BusinessInsider.com.

You want to see some more impressive real estate? Ever see a waterpark in someone's backyard?

