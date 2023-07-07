This Is The Absolute Must Try Restaurant In New Jersey For Summer 2023

New Jersey is home to many amazing restaurants, but there are a select few that fall into the category of "must-visit".

There is a well-respected website that has chosen a restaurant that, in their opinion, is an absolute can't-miss this year. The website is 24/7 Tempo.

If you live in or spend any time in the Garden State, then you know if you're talking about a restaurant in our state that is getting high praise, it must be either an Italian restaurant or a diner.

If you thought that, you would be exactly right, at least about the Italian restaurant part of it. The restaurant getting this amazing distinction is a great and well-loved restaurant in Hackensack.

This restaurant has been around for almost 70 years, and if you last that long in New Jersey, you know you're doing something right.

And if you've tried the food, especially the pizza at the Lido Restaurant, then you know for a fact they are doing a lot of things right.

When you go there, the experts say you can't go wrong with any meal on the menu, but try the sliced steak sandwich if you get a chance.

There are so many great New Jersey restaurants we all want to try, and if Lido wasn't already on your list, you need to put it on there.

The Lido Restaurant is located at 701 Main St. in Hackettstown. Enjoy, and let us know what you think!

