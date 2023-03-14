New Jersey: Ready For Robot Chefs, Servers, Cleaners & More?

Here are some of the latest examples of robotic technology taking root in America today.

Pictured below is a restaurant robot food server, made by Hyundai.

About experiencing this robotic food server for the first time, Jason Lamb from Atlanta, Georgia said:

“Well that's a first for me. Robot delivering food to my table. And at a sandwich shop. Guessing it shows up on time, never calls in sick, and doesn't require minimum wage,” wrote Lamb on his Facebook Page.

In the featured photograph above, it is a robotic floor cleaner from Sam’s Wholesale Club in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey.

I encountered this back in November, 2021. The floor robot cleaner, (see below), is an automated machine that cleans the entire store, with no human involvement.

I was somewhat amazed, watched it work for a few minutes and took this photo.

This robotic machine works perfectly. It avoids humans and any other store barriers in its path.

Robotic technology is being used here in America and around the world in different ways.

It was only a matter of time before robots would be preparing and serving you food. It's happening right now in New Jersey.

The future is now.

The machine looks a lot like the Red Box DVD kiosks.

Introducing RoboBurger.

It's a plug-and-play situation that only takes up approximately 12 square feet of space. You can plug it into a regular wall outlet. It features a refrigerator, an automated grill, and its own built-in cleaning

system.

From the RoboBurger company:

"The robot uses a five-step cooking process similar to what chefs use in quick-service restaurants. The Robo chef grills the patty, toasts the buns, dispenses the selected condiments, assembles the burger, and delivers it piping hot in about six minutes, for only $6.99."

RoboBurger is looking to install its robotic chefs at more malls, airports, colleges, offices, factories, and military bases.

Technological advancements are rapidly impacting societal evolution.

Many good jobs that have existed for generations are being eliminated forever.

A few years ago, a McKinsey report highlighted the following statistics:

50% of work activities are technically automatable by adapting current technologies.

More than 30% of activities are technically automatable in around 6 in 10 jobs.

Regarding workforce displacement, they conclude that as many as 800 million global jobs and 475 million employees could be disrupted by automation before 2030.

Here are some of the most recent jobs lost due to advancements in technology.

Toll takers

Public area attendant positions

Coin change attendants

Telephone operators

In Japan, some hotels are fully using artificial intelligence to clean public areas, guest rooms and the front desk agents are robots.

Some administrative classifications.

Here are six jobs that may disappear by 2030:

Travel agent

Taxi Driver

Administrative legal jobs

Fast-food cooks (this can already be done with existing technology. It is being done in certain countries at this time.

Store cashiers (this also is currently being implemented in part at many stores, which provide the option).

Administrative Assistants.

The advancements in technology are being employed in real time.

Many job classification that have existed for generations, will cease to exist in our lifetime. This will require retraining and for people to be nimble and make moves as the technological advances continue to impact the American workplace.

SOURCES : RoboBurger, Fox 5 New York, McKinsey Report.

