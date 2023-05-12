This Remote New Jersey Lake Will Make The Perfect Getaway This Summer

Summertime at the Jersey Shore means a lot of things to a lot of different people.

For some, they think of long hot days on the beach, topped off with a stop at Midway to get a sausage sandwich.

Others may think it means early mornings on the boat trying to catch the big one hiding in Barnegat Bay.

Personally, I think of tourists, traffic, and the population of the Jersey Shore basically tripling each and every weekend.

We get spoiled during local summer, the winter, and the spring; we have basically the entire shore to ourselves, and it's a wonderful time of year.

But every summer, the crowds come crashing back to Ocean County, and although I can't blame people for wanting to visit the Jersey Shore, I get tired of the crowds pretty fast.

Fortunately, there are a lot of really cool remote places for us locals to visit during the dog days of summer that are left pretty much unknown to tourists and visitors.

If you're just looking for a fun day trip, you can check out the cutest town in Jersey you've probably never heard of.

But let's say you want to spend a day out on the water, without having to deal with beach badges, seagulls, and of course tons of people.

This Remote NJ Lake Is The Perfect Spot To Get Away From It All This Summer.

You'll feel like you're in your own little world when you visit this lake.

Complete with hiking paths, kayaking, lots of wildlife, and fishing!

The lake is located in Warren County, near the New Jersey-Pennsylvania border.

Because of this, it's usually not as crowded as other popular destinations in New Jersey, but it is a great place for a day trip, especially if you don't like crowds.

Only In Your State claims that the White Lake Natural Resource Are in Hardwick is a must-visit this summer.

Don't forget lunch for the trip!

