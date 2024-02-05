New Jersey Yearns For This Kitchen Appliance the Most

Of all the kitchen appliances that you could name, what's the one residents of New Jersey would most like to see in their kitchen?

A bread maker? A blender? A juicer? An air fryer? An espresso machine?

No to all those.

kitchen Photo by Zac Gudakov on Unsplash loading...

What New Jersey wants is a wine fridge!

The wine fridge is the most searched-for kitchen gadget in New Jersey!

Who knew - and what's a wine fridge?

A wine fridge is the modern-day answer to a wine cellar. Hey, everybody needs to keep their wine cold, right? Well, except for the wine you serve at room temperature.

According to Vinotemp, wine refrigerators come in all shapes and sizes. Some can keep 25 bottles chilled to your perfect temperature, while others have room for hundreds of bottles!

Some wine fridges even have dual zones - different temperatures in the same unit.

Do other states want wine fridges too?

According to a study by Mr. Appliance, New Jersey and Arizona are the only states in which the wine fridge is the most-searched kitchen gadget.

Hey, we love our wine!

Pennsylvania's #1 search was for the microwave oven. Delaware's search was for the juicer, while New Yorkers were hunting for coffee makers.

Overall, air dryers were the most searched-for items nationwide.

The #1 brand-specific gadget nationwide was the Keurig Coffee Maker.

Other popular kitchen gadgets that people wanted to find out more about were milk frothers, electric kettles, rice cookers, slow cookers, ice cream makers, and coffee grinders.

What are you missing in your kitchen that you would love to have?

Wine Photo by Kelsey Knight on Unsplash loading...

SOURCE: Mr. Appliance

