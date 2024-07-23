New Jersey Singles Are Lying A Lot on Dating Sites

If you're on a dating website and that special someone has caught your fancy, and you're wondering if he or she is too good to be true - they probably are!

Why?

Because they're LYING!

New Jersey residents are big liars on dating apps

A new study finds that New Jersey single are among the most dishonest people when it comes to online dating.

New Jersey single were given an honesty score of 4.1 out of 10, which is below the national average score of 5.1.

Pennsylvania singles fared worse than Jersey singles: Pennsylvania had a score of 4.0. Only New York's 3.4 score was worse.

Singles know the online dating scene lacks trust

The pressure to present oneself in a positive light has affected many singles' ideas of what's happening in the dating world. According to DatingAdvice.com, the fear is that AI might be helping to "update photos" or fabricate relationship statuses.

Respondents to a survey pointed out that these areas were where singles fear they're being deceived: Relationship status, age, appearance, hobbies and interests, education level, and jobs. (What's left???)

The study found that about a third of those on dating sites are not being honest about their relationship status - the most deceptive area.

Yikes!

What plays well?

Those surveyed were pretty strong in their opinion that profile pictures should be current - 57% believe the pics should be less than a year old.

Many of those surveyed believe people are more dishonest in big cities than small cities and rural areas.

Find out more about the study here.

