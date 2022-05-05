Would you consider yourself a healthy person? New Jersey was recently under the microscope to figure out how healthy we are county by county. All 21 counties were ranked from the most healthy to the least healthy. Let’s see where your county ranks!

2022's County Health Rankings and Roadmaps Report are published annually so we can take a look at what influences how long and how well we live in our respective states.

Atlantic County ranked eighteenth in the state for both life expectancy and quality of life. What are the factors considered? They look at resident behaviors, clinical care, social and economic factors, and physical environment.

They consider how long and how well you live your life and the variables of smoking, diet and exercise, alcohol and drug use, and sexual activity.

Here are the rankings from the most to least healthy: