PETA Urges Sea Isle City to Cancel July 4th Fireworks

PETA Urges Sea Isle City to Cancel July 4th Fireworks

Smileus

So, you want some fireworks to go with your Independence Day celebrations?

What about the turtles? Do they have a say in what happens?

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PETA Sends a Letter to Sea Isle City Mayor Asking to Halt Fireworks

We often hear about people's pets - especially dogs - being frightened by fireworks.

Have you ever heard of turtles being afraid?

PETA, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, has fired off a letter to Sea Isle City Mayor Leonard Desiderio, urging the city to not hold fireworks this year:

"Would you please replace fireworks with a dazzling laser light or drone show at your Fourth of July celebration? This would allow wildlife, companion animals, and people with PTSD to experience a far quieter, cleaner, and less stressful celebration."

Photo by Bibek Raj Shrestha on Unsplash
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Specifically, PETA points out that terrapins can be hurt by fireworks: "The booms and blasts of fireworks can disorient terrapin hatchlings, preventing them from navigating to water, and can scare adults away from nests."

PETA says fireworks also harm other animals: "Panicked cats and dogs flee their homes, songbirds collide with buildings, and terrified wild animals run into roadways."

No word of reaction from the mayor or powers-that-be in Sea Isle. As of right now, the city's calendar includes fireworks on July 4th.

SOURCE: PETA

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Filed Under: AC Facebook, Fireworks, PETA, Sea Isle City, South Jersey Trending
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