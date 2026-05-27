So, you want some fireworks to go with your Independence Day celebrations?

What about the turtles? Do they have a say in what happens?

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PETA Sends a Letter to Sea Isle City Mayor Asking to Halt Fireworks

We often hear about people's pets - especially dogs - being frightened by fireworks.

Have you ever heard of turtles being afraid?

PETA, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, has fired off a letter to Sea Isle City Mayor Leonard Desiderio, urging the city to not hold fireworks this year:

"Would you please replace fireworks with a dazzling laser light or drone show at your Fourth of July celebration? This would allow wildlife, companion animals, and people with PTSD to experience a far quieter, cleaner, and less stressful celebration."

Specifically, PETA points out that terrapins can be hurt by fireworks: "The booms and blasts of fireworks can disorient terrapin hatchlings, preventing them from navigating to water, and can scare adults away from nests."

PETA says fireworks also harm other animals: "Panicked cats and dogs flee their homes, songbirds collide with buildings, and terrified wild animals run into roadways."

No word of reaction from the mayor or powers-that-be in Sea Isle. As of right now, the city's calendar includes fireworks on July 4th.

SOURCE: PETA

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