New Jersey’s Best Employers

🔴 New Jersey employees help pick the best companies to work for

🔴 Only two NJ based companies made the list

🔴 Would you recommend your company to a friend?

What do a tech company, a supermarket chain and an insurance company all have in common?

They landed in the top three spots on Forbes list of Best Employers in New Jersey.

Apple took the top spot, followed by Wegmans and Selective Insurance.

Wegmans on Route 1 in Princeton Wegmans on Route 1 in Princeton (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

The list was based on feedback from company employees. Forbes surveyed 70,000 employees at companies with a payroll of at least 500 in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Workers were asked about working conditions, diversity, compensation packages, and potential for development, but they were also asked if they would recommend their employer to others.

Based on that criteria, Forbes came up with a list of the 15 best employers in New Jersey.

Plaza at Livingston campus at Rutgers University New Brunswick Plaza at Livingston campus at Rutgers University New Brunswick (Rutgers University) loading...

Only two of New Jersey's largest employers made the list. Englewood Cliffs based Unilver (12) and New Brunswick based Johnson & Johnson (7).

Only eight of the companies that made the list are based in New Jersey.

Rutgers and Princeton Universities were the only higher education establishments to make the list.

Perhaps a surprise entry on the list of Best Employers was New Jersey Transit at number 5.

Derailment suspends NJ Transit North Jersey Coast Line 11/24/20 (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) loading...

Train engineers have been embroiled in a nasty contract dispute with NJT and the union recently launched a strike authorization vote among members.

The engineers union is the last bargaining unit to have an outstanding contract. NJT has settled on new agreements with 14 other unions representing the majority of its workforce. Engineers want a larger pay increases than what the other unions received.

Below is the complete list Forbes Best Employers in New Jersey

attachment-1 loading...

Getty Images/Canva Getty Images/Canva loading...

attachment-2 loading...

Getty Images/Canva Getty Images/Canva loading...

attachment-3 loading...

Canva/PSEG Canva/PSEG loading...

The 99 top paying jobs in New Jersey How much do you make? These are the occupations in New Jersey with the highest median annual compensation. Source: Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2022

How much you need to earn to be in each state's Top 1% This is how much you need to earn to be in the Top 1% of income owners in each state of these two states, including New Jersey, according to a study by SmartAsset. For the full list of states, see the study at SmartAsset

The best advice Jersey has ever received Somewhere in your lifetime, you received a little piece of advice that has shaped your life. It may have come from a parent, friend, a song lyric, or even a movie line which when you heard it, something inside clicked and you adopted this little piece of information as your own and started living your life by it. So Steve Trevelise asked his Facebook following what the best piece of advice they ever got was, here's some of what they came up with.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom