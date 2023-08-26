Is This New Jersey’s Absolutely Most Annoying Local Intersection?

There are a hundred ridiculous intersections here in New Jersey, but I came across one this weekend that just had my blood boiling.

I think it's not a lot to ask to not have to deal with three traffic lights and two jughandles just to get across the street, don't you?

I'm sure this is not the only intersection like this in the entire state, but it's the one I had to negotiate this weekend, and it had me scratching my head.

It is certainly not the first time I have tried to get onto Route 35 South from Route 35 North at the West Park Ave intersection in Oakhurst. So I'm driving along on Route 35 north and I get into the right lane just before West Park Ave. The light (light #1) is red.

I'm in the right lane and getting beeped at because someone wants to make the right on red. Finally, the light changes, and I jump on the ramp to get on the jughandle (jughandle #1).

I swing around and the light is red (light #2). I wait for what seems like 5 minutes and the light turns green. I proceed to the next ramp to get on the jughandle (jughandle #2).

Believe it or not, just to add insult to the whole episode. The light on Route 35 South (light #3) was also red. Three red lights and two crowded jughandles just to cross the street. Only in New Jersey.

As I said, there are probably examples of this in every town in the state, but that doesn't make this intersection easier. I'm not smart enough to think of it, but there has to be someone smart who can come up with a better way.

