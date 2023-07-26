It is vacation season here in New Jersey. Some of us stay close to home, and some spread our wings and head to exotic destinations.

If you are staying here in the Garden State, one major publication has chosen the best vacation destination right here in New Jersey.

It's an interesting choice each summer. New Jersey, and the Jersey Shore specifically, have been vacation destinations for travelers all over the world for years, but do we stay in our own backyard, or do we get away from New Jersey's hustle and bustle at our own vacation time?

Well, if the answer for you is staying close to home, the website Insider has decided upon their choice for the best vacation destination right here in New Jersey.

And it might surprise you that it is not the place most publications choose to top the list in most categories here in the Garden State. If you guessed Cape May, you guessed wrong this time.

Their choice for the best vacation destination in New Jersey is a gorgeous place in Ocean County that we all love so much. Congratulations to LBI! Long Beach Island gets the nod this time around.

If you've never been to LBI, you don't know what you're missing. The restaurants are incredible, the beaches are immaculate, and the family fun is endless.

We love Cape May and think that great town deserves every honor it gets, but it's nice to see that Long Beach Island gets some well-deserved love also. You can't go wrong with either place.

