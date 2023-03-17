Peddler's Village in Lahaska, Pa has announced that two new specialty shops will have their grand openings, and another Village favorite will be having a grand re-opening, TODAY (Friday, March 17th). Stop by and check them out.

If you a hot sauce fan, you'll love this new shop. It's a national hot sauce shop called Pepper Palace. You can check out its website by clicking here. I love how it says, "We bring the flavor from wild to mild."

The other new shop is called Pieces. Can you guess what kind of a shop it is?

It's a puzzle shop. Get it? Puzzle pieces. I love it. My family enjoys putting puzzles together, so I can't wait to visit.

Get our free mobile app

The grand re-opening is for the women's fashion boutique, Not Your Sisters Closet Boutique. It was located in The Courtyard section of the Village but moved to a bigger space next to the new Pepper Palace.

They're having a sip and shop this weekend. Check out the details below.

My family loves to shop, dine and explore at Peddler's Village. The Peeps in the Village display is now open. It's art made from PEEPS, you know, the marshmallow springtime treat. You'll love it.

Peddler's Village Peddler's Village loading...

Check out all that Peddler's Village has to offer by clicking here.