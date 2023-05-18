Don't worry if you missed them last year, the giant sand sculptures are coming back to Peddler's Village this summer, according to a Village spokesperson.

Get ready to be amazed. Starting June 1st, six really big and tall sand sculptures will be on display, made by three master sand sculptors.

This year's theme is Stories in the Sand. Each sculpture will pay tribute to classic stories and characters like Winnie the Pooh, Peter Pan, The Jungle Book, Alice in Wonderland and Mother Goose stories.

You can join the fun by grabbing a ticket to the Sand Sculpture Workshops on May 27th and 28th. Maybe you could learn some skills to build your own on the Jersey Shore this summer. There will also be family friendly sandboxes throughout the Village to enjoy.

The weekend of June 3rd and 4th will be a big sand sculpture kick off event with live music, outdoor food and drinks, family activities, pony rides and a petting zoo. Mark your calendar, you won't want to miss the fun.

Bob McGowan, COO of Peddler's Village can't wait to the summer fun saying, "By popular demand, we are bringing back some of the world's best sand artists to create another spectacular sand display. We hope that during the their visit to Peddler's Village this summer, our guests will enjoy not only these mesmerizing depictions of famous stories, but will also create their own personal stories to remember for a lifetime."

Peddler's Village is a quaint shopping, dining and entertainment destination in Bucks County (Lahaska, PA). My family enjoys the many festivals and holiday celebrations throughout the year.

Don't miss the really cool sand sculptures. I bet it will be a highlight of your summertime fun.

