NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 5/2

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Air Temperature 66° - 79° Winds From the South

14 - 22 mph (Gust 28 mph)

12 - 19 knots (Gust 24 knots) Waves 2 - 5 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 59° - 65°

(Normal 58° - 62°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:31am - 8:16pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 6:22a Low

Fri 12:32p High

Fri 6:50p Low

Sat 1:17a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 5:56a Low

Fri 11:56a High

Fri 6:24p Low

Sat 12:41a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:10a Low

Fri 12:08p High

Fri 6:38p Low

Sat 12:53a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 5:52a Low

Fri 12:00p High

Fri 6:20p Low

Sat 12:45a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 10:02a Low

Fri 4:37p High

Fri 10:30p Low

Sat 5:22a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 6:16a Low

Fri 12:29p High

Fri 6:43p Low

Sat 1:19a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Fri 9:09a Low

Fri 4:11p High

Fri 9:37p Low

Sat 4:56a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 6:55a Low

Fri 12:55p High

Fri 7:25p Low

Sat 1:43a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:08a Low

Fri 12:10p High

Fri 6:35p Low

Sat 12:56a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 6:30a Low

Fri 12:27p High

Fri 6:54p Low

Sat 1:15a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:20a Low

Fri 12:18p High

Fri 6:46p Low

Sat 1:06a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 7:17a Low

Fri 1:12p High

Fri 7:42p Low

Sat 2:02a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON

REST OF TONIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Areas of heavy drizzle. Areas of dense fog. Vsby 1 NM or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

FRI: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then patchy fog early in the afternoon. Areas of heavy drizzle in the morning. A chance of tstms late. Vsby 1 NM or less, increasing to 1 to 3 NM early in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Tstms likely in the evening, then a chance of tstms after midnight. A chance of showers late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM late in the evening. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers early in the morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

