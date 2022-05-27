NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 5/2

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Air Temperature66° - 79°
WindsFrom the South
14 - 22 mph (Gust 28 mph)
12 - 19 knots (Gust 24 knots)
Waves2 - 5 feet
Rip Current RiskHigh
Ocean Temperature59° - 65°
(Normal 58° - 62°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:31am - 8:16pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Fri 6:22a		Low
Fri 12:32p		High
Fri 6:50p		Low
Sat 1:17a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 5:56a		Low
Fri 11:56a		High
Fri 6:24p		Low
Sat 12:41a		 
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 6:10a		Low
Fri 12:08p		High
Fri 6:38p		Low
Sat 12:53a		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 5:52a		Low
Fri 12:00p		High
Fri 6:20p		Low
Sat 12:45a		 
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 10:02a		Low
Fri 4:37p		High
Fri 10:30p		Low
Sat 5:22a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 6:16a		Low
Fri 12:29p		High
Fri 6:43p		Low
Sat 1:19a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Fri 9:09a		Low
Fri 4:11p		High
Fri 9:37p		Low
Sat 4:56a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Fri 6:55a		Low
Fri 12:55p		High
Fri 7:25p		Low
Sat 1:43a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 6:08a		Low
Fri 12:10p		High
Fri 6:35p		Low
Sat 12:56a		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Fri 6:30a		Low
Fri 12:27p		High
Fri 6:54p		Low
Sat 1:15a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 6:20a		Low
Fri 12:18p		High
Fri 6:46p		Low
Sat 1:06a		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Fri 7:17a		Low
Fri 1:12p		High
Fri 7:42p		Low
Sat 2:02a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON

REST OF TONIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Areas of heavy drizzle. Areas of dense fog. Vsby 1 NM or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

FRI: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then patchy fog early in the afternoon. Areas of heavy drizzle in the morning. A chance of tstms late. Vsby 1 NM or less, increasing to 1 to 3 NM early in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Tstms likely in the evening, then a chance of tstms after midnight. A chance of showers late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM late in the evening. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers early in the morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

