NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 9/23
Advisories
HIGH SURF ADVISORY. Due to increased swell and surf from Hurricane Fiona, ocean waves could climb as high as 8 feet Friday afternoon. A high risk of rip currents is forecast as well. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 4 p.m. Saturday
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|4 - 9 feet
|Winds
|From the Northwest
19 - 28 mph (Gust 36 mph)
17 - 24 knots (Gust 31 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|73° - 79°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
|Air Temperature
|62° - 66°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:44am - 6:56pm
|UV Index
|5 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 6:54a
|Low
Fri 12:53p
|High
Fri 7:02p
|Low
Sat 1:29a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:28a
|Low
Fri 12:17p
|High
Fri 6:36p
|Low
Sat 12:53a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:42a
|Low
Fri 12:29p
|High
Fri 6:50p
|Low
Sat 1:05a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:24a
|Low
Fri 12:21p
|High
Fri 6:32p
|Low
Sat 12:57a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 10:34a
|Low
Fri 4:58p
|High
Fri 10:42p
|Low
Sat 5:34a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 6:41a
|Low
Fri 12:40p
|High
Fri 6:47p
|Low
Sat 1:25a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Fri 9:41a
|Low
Fri 4:32p
|High
Fri 9:49p
|Low
Sat 5:08a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 7:25a
|Low
Fri 1:13p
|High
Fri 7:37p
|Low
Sat 1:59a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:33a
|Low
Fri 12:23p
|High
Fri 6:43p
|Low
Sat 1:05a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 6:51a
|Low
Fri 12:44p
|High
Fri 7:12p
|Low
Sat 1:29a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:38a
|Low
Fri 12:34p
|High
Fri 6:54p
|Low
Sat 1:12a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 7:33a
|Low
Fri 1:24p
|High
Fri 7:49p
|Low
Sat 2:03a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
FRI: NW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft, building to 7 to 10 ft in the afternoon. N swell 4 to 7 ft at 11 seconds, becoming SE at 13 seconds in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: NW winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 7 to 10 ft, subsiding to 5 to 7 ft after midnight. SE swell 3 to 7 ft at 12 seconds, becoming N 3 to 5 ft at 11 seconds after midnight.
SAT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. NE swell 3 to 4 ft at 10 seconds, becoming SE 2 to 3 ft at 10 seconds in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells.
SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. SW swell 2 to 4 ft at 4 seconds. Light swells. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. S swell 3 to 5 ft at 5 seconds in the evening. A chance of showers.
MON: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
TUE: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.