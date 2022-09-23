NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 9/23

Advisories

HIGH SURF ADVISORY. Due to increased swell and surf from Hurricane Fiona, ocean waves could climb as high as 8 feet Friday afternoon. A high risk of rip currents is forecast as well. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 4 p.m. Saturday

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 4 - 9 feet Winds From the Northwest

19 - 28 mph (Gust 36 mph)

17 - 24 knots (Gust 31 knots) Ocean Temperature 73° - 79°

(Normal 66° - 70°) Air Temperature 62° - 66° Sunrise/Sunset 6:44am - 6:56pm UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 6:54a Low

Fri 12:53p High

Fri 7:02p Low

Sat 1:29a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:28a Low

Fri 12:17p High

Fri 6:36p Low

Sat 12:53a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:42a Low

Fri 12:29p High

Fri 6:50p Low

Sat 1:05a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:24a Low

Fri 12:21p High

Fri 6:32p Low

Sat 12:57a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 10:34a Low

Fri 4:58p High

Fri 10:42p Low

Sat 5:34a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 6:41a Low

Fri 12:40p High

Fri 6:47p Low

Sat 1:25a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Fri 9:41a Low

Fri 4:32p High

Fri 9:49p Low

Sat 5:08a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 7:25a Low

Fri 1:13p High

Fri 7:37p Low

Sat 1:59a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:33a Low

Fri 12:23p High

Fri 6:43p Low

Sat 1:05a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 6:51a Low

Fri 12:44p High

Fri 7:12p Low

Sat 1:29a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:38a Low

Fri 12:34p High

Fri 6:54p Low

Sat 1:12a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 7:33a Low

Fri 1:24p High

Fri 7:49p Low

Sat 2:03a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

FRI: NW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft, building to 7 to 10 ft in the afternoon. N swell 4 to 7 ft at 11 seconds, becoming SE at 13 seconds in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 7 to 10 ft, subsiding to 5 to 7 ft after midnight. SE swell 3 to 7 ft at 12 seconds, becoming N 3 to 5 ft at 11 seconds after midnight.

SAT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. NE swell 3 to 4 ft at 10 seconds, becoming SE 2 to 3 ft at 10 seconds in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells.

SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. SW swell 2 to 4 ft at 4 seconds. Light swells. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. S swell 3 to 5 ft at 5 seconds in the evening. A chance of showers.

MON: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

TUE: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

