NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 9/23

Red flags fly at the beach in Harvey Cedars (Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol)

Advisories

HIGH SURF ADVISORY. Due to increased swell and surf from Hurricane Fiona, ocean waves could climb as high as 8 feet Friday afternoon. A high risk of rip currents is forecast as well. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 4 p.m. Saturday

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves4 - 9 feet
WindsFrom the Northwest
19 - 28 mph (Gust 36 mph)
17 - 24 knots (Gust 31 knots)
Ocean Temperature73° - 79°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
Air Temperature62° - 66°
Sunrise/Sunset6:44am - 6:56pm
UV Index5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Fri 6:54a		Low
Fri 12:53p		High
Fri 7:02p		Low
Sat 1:29a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 6:28a		Low
Fri 12:17p		High
Fri 6:36p		Low
Sat 12:53a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 6:42a		Low
Fri 12:29p		High
Fri 6:50p		Low
Sat 1:05a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 6:24a		Low
Fri 12:21p		High
Fri 6:32p		Low
Sat 12:57a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 10:34a		Low
Fri 4:58p		High
Fri 10:42p		Low
Sat 5:34a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 6:41a		Low
Fri 12:40p		High
Fri 6:47p		Low
Sat 1:25a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Fri 9:41a		Low
Fri 4:32p		High
Fri 9:49p		Low
Sat 5:08a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Fri 7:25a		Low
Fri 1:13p		High
Fri 7:37p		Low
Sat 1:59a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 6:33a		Low
Fri 12:23p		High
Fri 6:43p		Low
Sat 1:05a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Fri 6:51a		Low
Fri 12:44p		High
Fri 7:12p		Low
Sat 1:29a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 6:38a		Low
Fri 12:34p		High
Fri 6:54p		Low
Sat 1:12a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Fri 7:33a		Low
Fri 1:24p		High
Fri 7:49p		Low
Sat 2:03a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

FRI: NW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft, building to 7 to 10 ft in the afternoon. N swell 4 to 7 ft at 11 seconds, becoming SE at 13 seconds in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 7 to 10 ft, subsiding to 5 to 7 ft after midnight. SE swell 3 to 7 ft at 12 seconds, becoming N 3 to 5 ft at 11 seconds after midnight.

SAT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. NE swell 3 to 4 ft at 10 seconds, becoming SE 2 to 3 ft at 10 seconds in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells.

SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. SW swell 2 to 4 ft at 4 seconds. Light swells. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. S swell 3 to 5 ft at 5 seconds in the evening. A chance of showers.

MON: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

TUE: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

