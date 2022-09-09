NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 9/9

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT through Saturday afternoon



At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 3 - 6 feet Winds From the Northeast

9 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)

8 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots) Ocean Temperature 78° - 86°

(Normal 70° - 73°) Air Temperature 74° - 79° Sunrise/Sunset 6:31am - 7:18pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 7:33a Low

Fri 1:48p High

Fri 7:54p Low

Sat 2:21a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 7:07a Low

Fri 1:12p High

Fri 7:28p Low

Sat 1:45a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 7:21a Low

Fri 1:24p High

Fri 7:42p Low

Sat 1:57a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 7:03a Low

Fri 1:16p High

Fri 7:24p Low

Sat 1:49a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 5:38a High

Fri 11:13a Low

Fri 5:53p High

Fri 11:34p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 7:22a Low

Fri 1:42p High

Fri 7:45p Low

Sat 2:21a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 5:12a High

Fri 10:20a Low

Fri 5:27p High

Fri 10:41p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 8:05a Low

Fri 2:02p High

Fri 8:29p Low

Sat 2:48a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 7:12a Low

Fri 1:13p High

Fri 7:34p Low

Sat 1:53a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 7:39a Low

Fri 1:36p High

Fri 8:09p Low

Sat 2:20a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 7:20a Low

Fri 1:21p High

Fri 7:44p Low

Sat 2:05a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 8:19a Low

Fri 2:14p High

Fri 8:44p Low

Sat 2:56a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 8 seconds. Light swells.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft.

SAT: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

SAT NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

MON: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers through the day. Showers likely through the night.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Best coffee shops & cafes near NJ beaches When it comes to food, New Jersey is known for many things such as pizza and pork roll. Don't count us out when it comes to coffee.

With all the hustle and bustle involved in the average New Jersey resident's day, coffee is essential. It doesn't matter whether you're living in the cities of North Jersey or the vacation spots at the shore.

In fact, as the former owner of two Jersey shore coffee houses, Coffee Dot Comedy in Sea Isle City and the Daily Grind in Ocean Grove, I know firsthand how much people at the Jersey shore love their coffee.

With respect to that, I asked my social media following where the best coffee houses at the Jersey Shore were, especially since my two places no longer exist.

Below is what they came up with. (And see this other article for their coffee shop and cafe recommendations for Central Jersey.)



Beach Boys Albums Ranked There's way more to the band that surfing, cars and girls.