NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 9/9
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT through Saturday afternoon
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|3 - 6 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
9 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)
8 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|78° - 86°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
|Air Temperature
|74° - 79°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:31am - 7:18pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 7:33a
|Low
Fri 1:48p
|High
Fri 7:54p
|Low
Sat 2:21a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 7:07a
|Low
Fri 1:12p
|High
Fri 7:28p
|Low
Sat 1:45a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 7:21a
|Low
Fri 1:24p
|High
Fri 7:42p
|Low
Sat 1:57a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 7:03a
|Low
Fri 1:16p
|High
Fri 7:24p
|Low
Sat 1:49a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 5:38a
|High
Fri 11:13a
|Low
Fri 5:53p
|High
Fri 11:34p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 7:22a
|Low
Fri 1:42p
|High
Fri 7:45p
|Low
Sat 2:21a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 5:12a
|High
Fri 10:20a
|Low
Fri 5:27p
|High
Fri 10:41p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 8:05a
|Low
Fri 2:02p
|High
Fri 8:29p
|Low
Sat 2:48a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 7:12a
|Low
Fri 1:13p
|High
Fri 7:34p
|Low
Sat 1:53a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 7:39a
|Low
Fri 1:36p
|High
Fri 8:09p
|Low
Sat 2:20a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 7:20a
|Low
Fri 1:21p
|High
Fri 7:44p
|Low
Sat 2:05a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 8:19a
|Low
Fri 2:14p
|High
Fri 8:44p
|Low
Sat 2:56a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 8 seconds. Light swells.
TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft.
SAT: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft.
SAT NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.
MON: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers through the day. Showers likely through the night.
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.