NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 9/9

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 9/9

Ocean Grove (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT  through Saturday afternoon

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves3 - 6 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
9 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)
8 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Ocean Temperature78° - 86°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
Air Temperature74° - 79°
Sunrise/Sunset6:31am - 7:18pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Fri 7:33a		Low
Fri 1:48p		High
Fri 7:54p		Low
Sat 2:21a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 7:07a		Low
Fri 1:12p		High
Fri 7:28p		Low
Sat 1:45a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 7:21a		Low
Fri 1:24p		High
Fri 7:42p		Low
Sat 1:57a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 7:03a		Low
Fri 1:16p		High
Fri 7:24p		Low
Sat 1:49a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 5:38a		High
Fri 11:13a		Low
Fri 5:53p		High
Fri 11:34p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 7:22a		Low
Fri 1:42p		High
Fri 7:45p		Low
Sat 2:21a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 5:12a		High
Fri 10:20a		Low
Fri 5:27p		High
Fri 10:41p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Fri 8:05a		Low
Fri 2:02p		High
Fri 8:29p		Low
Sat 2:48a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 7:12a		Low
Fri 1:13p		High
Fri 7:34p		Low
Sat 1:53a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Fri 7:39a		Low
Fri 1:36p		High
Fri 8:09p		Low
Sat 2:20a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 7:20a		Low
Fri 1:21p		High
Fri 7:44p		Low
Sat 2:05a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Fri 8:19a		Low
Fri 2:14p		High
Fri 8:44p		Low
Sat 2:56a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 8 seconds. Light swells.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft.

SAT: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

SAT NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

MON: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers through the day. Showers likely through the night.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Best coffee shops & cafes near NJ beaches

When it comes to food, New Jersey is known for many things such as pizza and pork roll. Don't count us out when it comes to coffee.

With all the hustle and bustle involved in the average New Jersey resident's day, coffee is essential. It doesn't matter whether you're living in the cities of North Jersey or the vacation spots at the shore.

In fact, as the former owner of two Jersey shore coffee houses, Coffee Dot Comedy in Sea Isle City and the Daily Grind in Ocean Grove, I know firsthand how much people at the Jersey shore love their coffee.

With respect to that, I asked my social media following where the best coffee houses at the Jersey Shore were, especially since my two places no longer exist.

Below is what they came up with. (And see this other article for their coffee shop and cafe recommendations for Central Jersey.)

Beach Boys Albums Ranked

There's way more to the band that surfing, cars and girls.

The Tastiest Jersey Shore Food Trucks You Should Try This Summer

Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 107.3