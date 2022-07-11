NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 7/11
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the South
11 - 20 mph (Gust 28 mph)
9 - 17 knots (Gust 24 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|66° - 71°
(Normal 69° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|74° - 85°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:35am - 8:27pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 6:03a
|Low
Mon 12:17p
|High
Mon 6:34p
|Low
Tue 1:16a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 5:37a
|Low
Mon 11:41a
|High
Mon 6:08p
|Low
Tue 12:40a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 5:51a
|Low
Mon 11:53a
|High
Mon 6:22p
|Low
Tue 12:52a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 5:33a
|Low
Mon 11:45a
|High
Mon 6:04p
|Low
Tue 12:44a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 9:43a
|Low
Mon 4:22p
|High
Mon 10:14p
|Low
Tue 5:21a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 5:56a
|Low
Mon 12:05p
|High
Mon 6:26p
|Low
Tue 1:15a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Mon 8:50a
|Low
Mon 3:56p
|High
Mon 9:21p
|Low
Tue 4:55a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 6:45a
|Low
Mon 12:33p
|High
Mon 7:16p
|Low
Tue 1:45a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 5:38a
|Low
Mon 11:38a
|High
Mon 6:13p
|Low
Tue 12:45a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 6:03a
|Low
Mon 12:00p
|High
Mon 6:46p
|Low
Tue 1:13a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 5:49a
|Low
Mon 11:47a
|High
Mon 6:22p
|Low
Tue 12:55a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 6:49a
|Low
Mon 12:40p
|High
Mon 7:21p
|Low
Tue 1:42a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TUE: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 6 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds, becoming mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
THU NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.
FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.