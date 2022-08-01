NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 8/1
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the East
7 - 13 mph (Gust 18 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|61° - 75°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|76° - 81°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:53am - 8:11pm
|UV Index
|5 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 5:01a
|High
Mon 11:06a
|Low
Mon 5:05p
|High
Mon 10:59p
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 10:40a
|Low
Mon 4:29p
|High
Mon 10:33p
|Low
Tue 4:56a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 10:54a
|Low
Mon 4:41p
|High
Mon 10:47p
|Low
Tue 5:08a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 10:36a
|Low
Mon 4:33p
|High
Mon 10:29p
|Low
Tue 5:00a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 9:06a
|High
Mon 2:46p
|Low
Mon 9:10p
|High
Tue 2:39a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 10:52a
|Low
Mon 4:51p
|High
Mon 10:52p
|Low
Tue 5:33a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 8:40a
|High
Mon 1:53p
|Low
Mon 8:44p
|High
Tue 1:46a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 5:35a
|High
Mon 11:46a
|Low
Mon 5:28p
|High
Mon 11:46p
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 10:39a
|Low
Mon 4:31p
|High
Mon 10:41p
|Low
Tue 5:09a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 5:00a
|High
Mon 11:13a
|Low
Mon 4:55p
|High
Mon 11:21p
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 10:40a
|Low
Mon 4:37p
|High
Mon 10:53p
|Low
Tue 5:15a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 5:34a
|High
Mon 11:48a
|Low
Mon 5:38p
|High
Mon 11:58p
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
MON NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.
WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
WED NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.
FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
