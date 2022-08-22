NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 8/22

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 4 feet Winds From the South

8 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)

7 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots) Ocean Temperature 75° - 80°

(Normal 73°) Air Temperature 75° - 80° Sunrise/Sunset 6:13am - 7:45pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 10:57a High

Mon 5:12p Low

Mon 11:58p High

Tue 5:50a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 10:21a High

Mon 4:46p Low

Mon 11:22p High

Tue 5:24a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 10:33a High

Mon 5:00p Low

Mon 11:34p High

Tue 5:38a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 10:25a High

Mon 4:42p Low

Mon 11:26p High

Tue 5:20a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 8:33a Low

Mon 3:02p High

Mon 8:52p Low

Tue 4:03a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 10:48a High

Mon 5:10p Low

Mon 11:52p High

Tue 5:43a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Mon 7:40a Low

Mon 2:36p High

Mon 7:59p Low

Tue 3:37a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 5:26a Low

Mon 11:15a High

Mon 5:50p Low

Tue 12:22a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 10:30a High

Mon 5:06p Low

Mon 11:44p High

Tue 5:35a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 10:40a High

Mon 5:26p Low

Tue 12:01a High

Tue 5:44a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 5:01a Low

Mon 10:38a High

Mon 5:25p Low

Mon 11:53p CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 5:42a Low

Mon 11:26a High

Mon 6:05p Low

Tue 12:41a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Showers with a chance of tstms. E swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds, becoming S 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds this afternoon.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon and evening, then becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon and evening, then becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

