NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 8/22
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the South
8 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)
7 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|75° - 80°
(Normal 73°)
|Air Temperature
|75° - 80°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:13am - 7:45pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 10:57a
|High
Mon 5:12p
|Low
Mon 11:58p
|High
Tue 5:50a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 10:21a
|High
Mon 4:46p
|Low
Mon 11:22p
|High
Tue 5:24a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 10:33a
|High
Mon 5:00p
|Low
Mon 11:34p
|High
Tue 5:38a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 10:25a
|High
Mon 4:42p
|Low
Mon 11:26p
|High
Tue 5:20a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 8:33a
|Low
Mon 3:02p
|High
Mon 8:52p
|Low
Tue 4:03a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 10:48a
|High
Mon 5:10p
|Low
Mon 11:52p
|High
Tue 5:43a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Mon 7:40a
|Low
Mon 2:36p
|High
Mon 7:59p
|Low
Tue 3:37a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 5:26a
|Low
Mon 11:15a
|High
Mon 5:50p
|Low
Tue 12:22a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 10:30a
|High
Mon 5:06p
|Low
Mon 11:44p
|High
Tue 5:35a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 10:40a
|High
Mon 5:26p
|Low
Tue 12:01a
|High
Tue 5:44a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 5:01a
|Low
Mon 10:38a
|High
Mon 5:25p
|Low
Mon 11:53p
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 5:42a
|Low
Mon 11:26a
|High
Mon 6:05p
|Low
Tue 12:41a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Showers with a chance of tstms. E swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds, becoming S 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds this afternoon.
TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
THU: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon and evening, then becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.
FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon and evening, then becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
