NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 7/2

--Strong thunderstorms possible, especially in the late afternoon and evening hours.

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the Southwest

10 - 20 mph (Gust 28 mph)

8 - 17 knots (Gust 24 knots) Ocean Temperature 61° - 73°

(Normal 69° - 74°) Air Temperature 77° - 88° Sunrise/Sunset 5:30am - 8:30pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 11:01a Low

Sat 4:47p High

Sat 10:49p Low

Sun 5:32a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:35a Low

Sat 4:11p High

Sat 10:23p Low

Sun 4:56a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:49a Low

Sat 4:23p High

Sat 10:37p Low

Sun 5:08a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:31a Low

Sat 4:15p High

Sat 10:19p Low

Sun 5:00a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 9:02a High

Sat 2:41p Low

Sat 8:52p High

Sun 2:29a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 10:44a Low

Sat 4:30p High

Sat 10:40p Low

Sun 5:32a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 8:36a High

Sat 1:48p Low

Sat 8:26p High

Sun 1:36a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 5:31a High

Sat 11:33a Low

Sat 5:05p High

Sat 11:35p ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:32a Low

Sat 4:11p High

Sat 10:33p Low

Sun 5:12a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 11:02a Low

Sat 4:32p High

Sat 11:11p Low

Sun 5:36a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:29a Low

Sat 4:16p High

Sat 10:43p Low

Sun 5:13a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 5:29a High

Sat 11:37a Low

Sat 5:19p High

Sat 11:46p

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early this morning, then 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms this afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers with a chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds, becoming mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds after midnight.

SUN: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SW late. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers early in the morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.

WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

