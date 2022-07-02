NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 7/2

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 7/2

Advisories

--Strong thunderstorms possible, especially in the late afternoon and evening hours.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
10 - 20 mph (Gust 28 mph)
8 - 17 knots (Gust 24 knots)
Ocean Temperature61° - 73°
(Normal 69° - 74°)
Air Temperature77° - 88°
Sunrise/Sunset5:30am - 8:30pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sat 11:01a		Low
Sat 4:47p		High
Sat 10:49p		Low
Sun 5:32a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 10:35a		Low
Sat 4:11p		High
Sat 10:23p		Low
Sun 4:56a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 10:49a		Low
Sat 4:23p		High
Sat 10:37p		Low
Sun 5:08a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 10:31a		Low
Sat 4:15p		High
Sat 10:19p		Low
Sun 5:00a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 9:02a		High
Sat 2:41p		Low
Sat 8:52p		High
Sun 2:29a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sat 10:44a		Low
Sat 4:30p		High
Sat 10:40p		Low
Sun 5:32a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 8:36a		High
Sat 1:48p		Low
Sat 8:26p		High
Sun 1:36a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sat 5:31a		High
Sat 11:33a		Low
Sat 5:05p		High
Sat 11:35p		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 10:32a		Low
Sat 4:11p		High
Sat 10:33p		Low
Sun 5:12a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sat 11:02a		Low
Sat 4:32p		High
Sat 11:11p		Low
Sun 5:36a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 10:29a		Low
Sat 4:16p		High
Sat 10:43p		Low
Sun 5:13a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sat 5:29a		High
Sat 11:37a		Low
Sat 5:19p		High
Sat 11:46p		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early this morning, then 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms this afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers with a chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds, becoming mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds after midnight.

SUN: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SW late. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers early in the morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.

WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

