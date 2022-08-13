NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 8/13

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the North

8 - 18 mph (Gust 18 mph)

7 - 16 knots (Gust 16 knots) Ocean Temperature 61° - 74°

(Normal 72° - 74°) Air Temperature 75° - 83° Sunrise/Sunset 6:05am - 7:57pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 9:32a Low

Sat 3:47p High

Sat 9:51p Low

Sun 4:19a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:06a Low

Sat 3:11p High

Sat 9:25p Low

Sun 3:43a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:20a Low

Sat 3:23p High

Sat 9:39p Low

Sun 3:55a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:02a Low

Sat 3:15p High

Sat 9:21p Low

Sun 3:47a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 7:39a High

Sat 1:12p Low

Sat 7:52p High

Sun 1:31a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 9:22a Low

Sat 3:41p High

Sat 9:43p Low

Sun 4:19a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 7:13a High

Sat 12:19p Low

Sat 7:26p High

Sun 12:38a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 10:06a Low

Sat 4:02p High

Sat 10:26p Low

Sun 4:46a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:10a Low

Sat 3:12p High

Sat 9:30p Low

Sun 3:52a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 9:42a Low

Sat 3:34p High

Sat 10:08p Low

Sun 4:17a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:18a Low

Sat 3:16p High

Sat 9:40p Low

Sun 3:58a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 10:19a Low

Sat 4:11p High

Sat 10:41p Low

Sun 4:53a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt early this afternoon, then becoming E late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. NE swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds. Light swells.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

TUE: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft, building to 4 to 7 ft. A chance of showers.

WED: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

