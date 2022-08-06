NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 8/6

A busy Belmar beach (Photo: Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
10 - 17 mph (Gust 23 mph)
9 - 15 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Ocean Temperature66° - 75°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
Air Temperature79° - 91°
Sunrise/Sunset5:58am - 8:06pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Sat 8:43a		High
Sat 3:05p		Low
Sat 9:58p		High
Sun 3:28a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 8:07a		High
Sat 2:39p		Low
Sat 9:22p		High
Sun 3:02a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 8:19a		High
Sat 2:53p		Low
Sat 9:34p		High
Sun 3:16a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 8:11a		High
Sat 2:35p		Low
Sat 9:26p		High
Sun 2:58a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 6:02a		Low
Sat 12:48p		High
Sat 6:45p		Low
Sun 2:03a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sat 8:37a		High
Sat 3:03p		Low
Sat 9:52p		High
Sun 3:26a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sat 5:09a		Low
Sat 12:22p		High
Sat 5:52p		Low
Sun 1:37a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Sat 9:11a		High
Sat 3:55p		Low
Sat 10:22p		High
Sun 4:16a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 8:12a		High
Sat 2:49p		Low
Sat 9:21p		High
Sun 3:05a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Sat 8:35a		High
Sat 3:21p		Low
Sat 9:45p		High
Sun 3:34a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 8:24a		High
Sat 2:57p		Low
Sat 9:27p		High
Sun 3:21a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Sat 9:18a		High
Sat 3:57p		Low
Sat 10:13p		High
Sun 4:19a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A slight chance of showers and tstms early this afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms late. S swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds. Light swells.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon, then becoming SW in the evening, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

