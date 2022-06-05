NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 6/5

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Air Temperature 67° - 74° Winds From the Northeast

6 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)

5 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 66° - 72°

(Normal 62° - 67°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:27am - 8:23pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 6:39a High

Sun 1:02p Low

Sun 6:29p High

Mon 12:47a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 6:03a High

Sun 12:36p Low

Sun 5:53p High

Mon 12:21a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 6:15a High

Sun 12:50p Low

Sun 6:05p High

Mon 12:35a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 6:07a High

Sun 12:32p Low

Sun 5:57p High

Mon 12:17a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 10:44a High

Sun 4:42p Low

Sun 10:34p High

Mon 4:27a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 6:46a High

Sun 12:44p Low

Sun 6:24p High

Mon 12:33a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 10:18a High

Sun 3:49p Low

Sun 10:08p High

Mon 3:34a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 7:26a High

Sun 1:32p Low

Sun 7:02p High

Mon 1:30a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 6:27a High

Sun 12:27p Low

Sun 6:05p High

Mon 12:25a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 6:50a High

Sun 12:50p Low

Sun 6:27p High

Mon 12:59a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 6:31a High

Sun 12:25p Low

Sun 6:17p High

Mon 12:38a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 7:21a High

Sun 1:31p Low

Sun 7:17p High

Mon 1:40a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft this morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt after midnight, then becoming E late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

MON: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

