NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 6/5

A view of the bay beach and sand bar in Manahawkin Bay. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Air Temperature67° - 74°
WindsFrom the Northeast
6 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)
5 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature66° - 72°
(Normal 62° - 67°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:27am - 8:23pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sun 6:39a		High
Sun 1:02p		Low
Sun 6:29p		High
Mon 12:47a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 6:03a		High
Sun 12:36p		Low
Sun 5:53p		High
Mon 12:21a		 
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 6:15a		High
Sun 12:50p		Low
Sun 6:05p		High
Mon 12:35a		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 6:07a		High
Sun 12:32p		Low
Sun 5:57p		High
Mon 12:17a		 
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 10:44a		High
Sun 4:42p		Low
Sun 10:34p		High
Mon 4:27a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 6:46a		High
Sun 12:44p		Low
Sun 6:24p		High
Mon 12:33a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 10:18a		High
Sun 3:49p		Low
Sun 10:08p		High
Mon 3:34a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sun 7:26a		High
Sun 1:32p		Low
Sun 7:02p		High
Mon 1:30a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 6:27a		High
Sun 12:27p		Low
Sun 6:05p		High
Mon 12:25a		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sun 6:50a		High
Sun 12:50p		Low
Sun 6:27p		High
Mon 12:59a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 6:31a		High
Sun 12:25p		Low
Sun 6:17p		High
Mon 12:38a		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sun 7:21a		High
Sun 1:31p		Low
Sun 7:17p		High
Mon 1:40a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft this morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt after midnight, then becoming E late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

MON: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

