NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 9/4

Belmar at sunrise (Alan Stern)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
7 - 15 mph (Gust 20 mph)
6 - 13 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Ocean Temperature78° - 86°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
Air Temperature78° - 87°
Sunrise/Sunset6:26am - 7:26pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sun 8:23a		High
Sun 2:46p		Low
Sun 9:44p		High
Mon 3:19a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 7:47a		High
Sun 2:20p		Low
Sun 9:08p		High
Mon 2:53a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 7:59a		High
Sun 2:34p		Low
Sun 9:20p		High
Mon 3:07a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 7:51a		High
Sun 2:16p		Low
Sun 9:12p		High
Mon 2:49a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 5:51a		Low
Sun 12:28p		High
Sun 6:26p		Low
Mon 1:49a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 8:20a		High
Sun 2:42p		Low
Sun 9:39p		High
Mon 3:17a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 12:02p		High
Sun 5:33p		Low
Mon 1:23a		High
Mon 6:06a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sun 8:50a		High
Sun 3:34p		Low
Sun 10:07p		High
Mon 4:05a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 7:51a		High
Sun 2:29p		Low
Sun 9:08p		High
Mon 2:58a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sun 8:12a		High
Sun 3:04p		Low
Sun 9:34p		High
Mon 3:24a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 8:01a		High
Sun 2:36p		Low
Sun 9:14p		High
Mon 3:09a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sun 8:56a		High
Sun 3:37p		Low
Sun 9:58p		High
Mon 4:07a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt late. Seas around 2 ft. Light swells, becoming E around 2 ft at 10 seconds this afternoon.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers.

MON: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE: W winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Showers likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

WED: E winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

THU: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

