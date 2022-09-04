NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 9/4
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
7 - 15 mph (Gust 20 mph)
6 - 13 knots (Gust 17 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|78° - 86°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
|Air Temperature
|78° - 87°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:26am - 7:26pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 8:23a
|High
Sun 2:46p
|Low
Sun 9:44p
|High
Mon 3:19a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:47a
|High
Sun 2:20p
|Low
Sun 9:08p
|High
Mon 2:53a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:59a
|High
Sun 2:34p
|Low
Sun 9:20p
|High
Mon 3:07a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:51a
|High
Sun 2:16p
|Low
Sun 9:12p
|High
Mon 2:49a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 5:51a
|Low
Sun 12:28p
|High
Sun 6:26p
|Low
Mon 1:49a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 8:20a
|High
Sun 2:42p
|Low
Sun 9:39p
|High
Mon 3:17a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 12:02p
|High
Sun 5:33p
|Low
Mon 1:23a
|High
Mon 6:06a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 8:50a
|High
Sun 3:34p
|Low
Sun 10:07p
|High
Mon 4:05a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:51a
|High
Sun 2:29p
|Low
Sun 9:08p
|High
Mon 2:58a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 8:12a
|High
Sun 3:04p
|Low
Sun 9:34p
|High
Mon 3:24a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 8:01a
|High
Sun 2:36p
|Low
Sun 9:14p
|High
Mon 3:09a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 8:56a
|High
Sun 3:37p
|Low
Sun 9:58p
|High
Mon 4:07a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt late. Seas around 2 ft. Light swells, becoming E around 2 ft at 10 seconds this afternoon.
TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers.
MON: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TUE: W winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Showers likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.
TUE NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
WED: E winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
THU: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E. Seas 4 to 5 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.