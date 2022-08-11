NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 8/11

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 8/11

Seaside Heights (Townsquare Media NJ)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the South
5 - 12 mph (Gust 14 mph)
5 - 10 knots (Gust 12 knots)
Ocean Temperature56° - 75°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
Air Temperature78° - 87°
Sunrise/Sunset6:02am - 8:00pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Thu 7:48a		Low
Thu 2:01p		High
Thu 8:11p		Low
Fri 2:45a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 7:22a		Low
Thu 1:25p		High
Thu 7:45p		Low
Fri 2:09a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 7:36a		Low
Thu 1:37p		High
Thu 7:59p		Low
Fri 2:21a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 7:18a		Low
Thu 1:29p		High
Thu 7:41p		Low
Fri 2:13a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 5:59a		High
Thu 11:28a		Low
Thu 6:06p		High
Thu 11:51p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 7:38a		Low
Thu 1:54p		High
Thu 8:02p		Low
Fri 2:46a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 5:33a		High
Thu 10:35a		Low
Thu 5:40p		High
Thu 10:58p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Thu 8:22a		Low
Thu 2:14p		High
Thu 8:48p		Low
Fri 3:13a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 7:25a		Low
Thu 1:23p		High
Thu 7:50p		Low
Fri 2:16a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Thu 7:54a		Low
Thu 1:46p		High
Thu 8:28p		Low
Fri 2:44a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 7:32a		Low
Thu 1:30p		High
Thu 8:00p		Low
Fri 2:28a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Thu 8:34a		Low
Thu 2:22p		High
Thu 9:00p		Low
Fri 3:18a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

FRI: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

SAT: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON: S winds around 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Cliffwood Beach: New Jersey's lost and forgotten resort destination

Before being devastated by a hurricane in 1960, Cliffwood Beach, NJ was a hot vacation spot that drew comparisons to Brooklyn's Coney Island.

Beach Boys Albums Ranked

There's way more to the band that surfing, cars and girls.

The Tastiest Jersey Shore Food Trucks You Should Try This Summer

Filed Under: Cat Country's Beach Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top