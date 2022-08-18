NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 8/18

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the West

7 - 16 mph (Gust 21 mph)

6 - 14 knots (Gust 18 knots) Ocean Temperature 69° - 73°

(Normal 73°) Air Temperature 77° - 87° Sunrise/Sunset 6:10am - 7:51pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 7:14a High

Thu 1:43p Low

Thu 8:11p High

Fri 2:04a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:38a High

Thu 1:17p Low

Thu 7:35p High

Fri 1:38a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:50a High

Thu 1:31p Low

Thu 7:47p High

Fri 1:52a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:42a High

Thu 1:13p Low

Thu 7:39p High

Fri 1:34a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 11:19a High

Thu 5:23p Low

Fri 12:16a High

Fri 5:44a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 7:24a High

Thu 1:39p Low

Thu 8:15p High

Fri 2:01a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 10:53a High

Thu 4:30p Low

Thu 11:50p High

Fri 4:51a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 7:48a High

Thu 2:18p Low

Thu 8:37p High

Fri 2:34a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:58a High

Thu 1:22p Low

Thu 7:49p High

Fri 1:42a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 7:14a High

Thu 1:40p Low

Thu 8:04p High

Fri 1:54a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 7:01a High

Thu 1:28p Low

Thu 7:50p High

Fri 1:45a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 7:56a High

Thu 2:26p Low

Thu 8:44p High

Fri 2:49a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

