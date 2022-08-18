NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 8/18
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone or at night.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the West
7 - 16 mph (Gust 21 mph)
6 - 14 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|69° - 73°
(Normal 73°)
|Air Temperature
|77° - 87°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:10am - 7:51pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 7:14a
|High
Thu 1:43p
|Low
Thu 8:11p
|High
Fri 2:04a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:38a
|High
Thu 1:17p
|Low
Thu 7:35p
|High
Fri 1:38a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:50a
|High
Thu 1:31p
|Low
Thu 7:47p
|High
Fri 1:52a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:42a
|High
Thu 1:13p
|Low
Thu 7:39p
|High
Fri 1:34a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 11:19a
|High
Thu 5:23p
|Low
Fri 12:16a
|High
Fri 5:44a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 7:24a
|High
Thu 1:39p
|Low
Thu 8:15p
|High
Fri 2:01a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 10:53a
|High
Thu 4:30p
|Low
Thu 11:50p
|High
Fri 4:51a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 7:48a
|High
Thu 2:18p
|Low
Thu 8:37p
|High
Fri 2:34a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:58a
|High
Thu 1:22p
|Low
Thu 7:49p
|High
Fri 1:42a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 7:14a
|High
Thu 1:40p
|Low
Thu 8:04p
|High
Fri 1:54a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 7:01a
|High
Thu 1:28p
|Low
Thu 7:50p
|High
Fri 1:45a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 7:56a
|High
Thu 2:26p
|Low
Thu 8:44p
|High
Fri 2:49a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.
SUN: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.
MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.