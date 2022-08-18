NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 8/18

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 8/18

Wildwood boardwalk (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the West
7 - 16 mph (Gust 21 mph)
6 - 14 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Ocean Temperature69° - 73°
(Normal 73°)
Air Temperature77° - 87°
Sunrise/Sunset6:10am - 7:51pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Thu 7:14a		High
Thu 1:43p		Low
Thu 8:11p		High
Fri 2:04a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 6:38a		High
Thu 1:17p		Low
Thu 7:35p		High
Fri 1:38a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 6:50a		High
Thu 1:31p		Low
Thu 7:47p		High
Fri 1:52a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 6:42a		High
Thu 1:13p		Low
Thu 7:39p		High
Fri 1:34a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 11:19a		High
Thu 5:23p		Low
Fri 12:16a		High
Fri 5:44a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 7:24a		High
Thu 1:39p		Low
Thu 8:15p		High
Fri 2:01a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 10:53a		High
Thu 4:30p		Low
Thu 11:50p		High
Fri 4:51a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Thu 7:48a		High
Thu 2:18p		Low
Thu 8:37p		High
Fri 2:34a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 6:58a		High
Thu 1:22p		Low
Thu 7:49p		High
Fri 1:42a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Thu 7:14a		High
Thu 1:40p		Low
Thu 8:04p		High
Fri 1:54a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 7:01a		High
Thu 1:28p		Low
Thu 7:50p		High
Fri 1:45a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Thu 7:56a		High
Thu 2:26p		Low
Thu 8:44p		High
Fri 2:49a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

5 Fantastic Dog-Friendly Beaches in New Jersey

Tour this Breathtaking Beach Mansion with the Undisputed Best View at the Jersey Shore

5 reasons why local summer at the Jersey Shore is overrated

Locals talk about local summer, but is it really worth the hype? Here's why you should reconsider that late season trip and wait until summer returns next year.
Filed Under: Cat Country's Beach Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top