NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 9/29

Sunrise in Asbury Park (Raquel Melody)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the North
12 - 22 mph (Gust 25 mph)
11 - 19 knots (Gust 22 knots)
Ocean Temperature68° - 73°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
Air Temperature65° - 68°
Sunrise/Sunset6:50am - 6:46pm
UV Index5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Thu 10:40a		Low
Thu 5:12p		High
Thu 11:00p		Low
Fri 5:10a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 10:14a		Low
Thu 4:36p		High
Thu 10:34p		Low
Fri 4:34a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 10:28a		Low
Thu 4:48p		High
Thu 10:48p		Low
Fri 4:46a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 10:10a		Low
Thu 4:40p		High
Thu 10:30p		Low
Fri 4:38a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 8:37a		High
Thu 2:20p		Low
Thu 9:17p		High
Fri 2:40a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 10:34a		Low
Thu 5:10p		High
Thu 10:55p		Low
Fri 5:04a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 8:11a		High
Thu 1:27p		Low
Thu 8:51p		High
Fri 1:47a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Thu 11:28a		Low
Thu 5:45p		High
Thu 11:48p		Low
Fri 5:39a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 10:18a		Low
Thu 4:42p		High
Thu 10:33p		Low
Fri 4:41a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Thu 10:58a		Low
Thu 5:10p		High
Thu 11:12p		Low
Fri 5:07a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 10:25a		Low
Thu 4:47p		High
Thu 10:47p		Low
Fri 4:48a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Thu 5:04a		High
Thu 11:33a		Low
Thu 5:43p		High
Thu 11:54p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. NE swell 2 to 4 ft at 4 seconds. Light swells.

TONIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. NE swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. Light swells.

FRI: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 6 seconds. Light swells.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells. A chance of showers after midnight.

SAT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. E swell 4 to 6 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. E swell 5 to 6 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells. Rain in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN: NE winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

MON: NE winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. A chance of showers.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

