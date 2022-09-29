NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 9/29
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone or at night.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the North
12 - 22 mph (Gust 25 mph)
11 - 19 knots (Gust 22 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|68° - 73°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
|Air Temperature
|65° - 68°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:50am - 6:46pm
|UV Index
|5 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Thu 10:40a
|Low
Thu 5:12p
|High
Thu 11:00p
|Low
Fri 5:10a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 10:14a
|Low
Thu 4:36p
|High
Thu 10:34p
|Low
Fri 4:34a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 10:28a
|Low
Thu 4:48p
|High
Thu 10:48p
|Low
Fri 4:46a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 10:10a
|Low
Thu 4:40p
|High
Thu 10:30p
|Low
Fri 4:38a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 8:37a
|High
Thu 2:20p
|Low
Thu 9:17p
|High
Fri 2:40a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 10:34a
|Low
Thu 5:10p
|High
Thu 10:55p
|Low
Fri 5:04a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 8:11a
|High
Thu 1:27p
|Low
Thu 8:51p
|High
Fri 1:47a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 11:28a
|Low
Thu 5:45p
|High
Thu 11:48p
|Low
Fri 5:39a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 10:18a
|Low
Thu 4:42p
|High
Thu 10:33p
|Low
Fri 4:41a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Thu 10:58a
|Low
Thu 5:10p
|High
Thu 11:12p
|Low
Fri 5:07a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 10:25a
|Low
Thu 4:47p
|High
Thu 10:47p
|Low
Fri 4:48a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 5:04a
|High
Thu 11:33a
|Low
Thu 5:43p
|High
Thu 11:54p
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: N winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. NE swell 2 to 4 ft at 4 seconds. Light swells.
TONIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. NE swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. Light swells.
FRI: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 6 seconds. Light swells.
FRI NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells. A chance of showers after midnight.
SAT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. E swell 4 to 6 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. E swell 5 to 6 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells. Rain in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SUN: NE winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.
MON: NE winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. A chance of showers.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.