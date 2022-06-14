NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 6/14
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Air Temperature
|71° - 81°
|Winds
|From the Northeast
7 - 15 mph (Gust 18 mph)
6 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|62° - 71°
(Normal 62° - 67°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:25am - 8:27pm
|UV Index
|2 (Low)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 8:15a
|Low
Tue 2:27p
|High
Tue 8:37p
|Low
Wed 3:21a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 7:49a
|Low
Tue 1:51p
|High
Tue 8:11p
|Low
Wed 2:45a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:03a
|Low
Tue 2:03p
|High
Tue 8:25p
|Low
Wed 2:57a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 7:45a
|Low
Tue 1:55p
|High
Tue 8:07p
|Low
Wed 2:49a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 6:33a
|High
Tue 11:55a
|Low
Tue 6:32p
|High
Wed 12:17a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 8:09a
|Low
Tue 2:20p
|High
Tue 8:32p
|Low
Wed 3:21a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 6:07a
|High
Tue 11:02a
|Low
Tue 6:06p
|High
Tue 11:24p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 8:56a
|Low
Tue 2:43p
|High
Tue 9:19p
|Low
Wed 3:49a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 7:50a
|Low
Tue 1:47p
|High
Tue 8:17p
|Low
Wed 2:49a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 8:23a
|Low
Tue 2:13p
|High
Tue 8:57p
|Low
Wed 3:19a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 7:58a
|Low
Tue 1:55p
|High
Tue 8:25p
|Low
Wed 2:58a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 9:03a
|Low
Tue 2:48p
|High
Tue 9:27p
|Low
Wed 3:47a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E early this afternoon, then becoming S late. Seas around 3 ft. A slight chance of showers early this morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds, becoming mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely after midnight.
FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
SAT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SAT NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.