NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 6/14

Asbury Park boardwalk (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Air Temperature71° - 81°
WindsFrom the Northeast
7 - 15 mph (Gust 18 mph)
6 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature62° - 71°
(Normal 62° - 67°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:25am - 8:27pm
UV Index2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Tue 8:15a		Low
Tue 2:27p		High
Tue 8:37p		Low
Wed 3:21a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 7:49a		Low
Tue 1:51p		High
Tue 8:11p		Low
Wed 2:45a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 8:03a		Low
Tue 2:03p		High
Tue 8:25p		Low
Wed 2:57a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 7:45a		Low
Tue 1:55p		High
Tue 8:07p		Low
Wed 2:49a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 6:33a		High
Tue 11:55a		Low
Tue 6:32p		High
Wed 12:17a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Tue 8:09a		Low
Tue 2:20p		High
Tue 8:32p		Low
Wed 3:21a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 6:07a		High
Tue 11:02a		Low
Tue 6:06p		High
Tue 11:24p		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Tue 8:56a		Low
Tue 2:43p		High
Tue 9:19p		Low
Wed 3:49a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 7:50a		Low
Tue 1:47p		High
Tue 8:17p		Low
Wed 2:49a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Tue 8:23a		Low
Tue 2:13p		High
Tue 8:57p		Low
Wed 3:19a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 7:58a		Low
Tue 1:55p		High
Tue 8:25p		Low
Wed 2:58a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Tue 9:03a		Low
Tue 2:48p		High
Tue 9:27p		Low
Wed 3:47a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E early this afternoon, then becoming S late. Seas around 3 ft. A slight chance of showers early this morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds, becoming mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely after midnight.

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

SAT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

