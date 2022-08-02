NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 8/2

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Southwest

8 - 15 mph (Gust 18 mph)

7 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots) Ocean Temperature 65° - 75°

(Normal 72° - 74°) Air Temperature 77° - 90° Sunrise/Sunset 5:54am - 8:10pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 5:32a High

Tue 11:47a Low

Tue 5:44p High

Tue 11:41p LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 11:21a Low

Tue 5:08p High

Tue 11:15p Low

Wed 5:29a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:08a High

Tue 11:35a Low

Tue 5:20p High

Tue 11:29p SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:00a High

Tue 11:17a Low

Tue 5:12p High

Tue 11:11p SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 9:37a High

Tue 3:27p Low

Tue 9:49p High

Wed 3:21a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 5:33a High

Tue 11:34a Low

Tue 5:37p High

Tue 11:34p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 9:11a High

Tue 2:34p Low

Tue 9:23p High

Wed 2:28a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 6:10a High

Tue 12:28p Low

Tue 6:15p High

Wed 12:27a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:09a High

Tue 11:18a Low

Tue 5:16p High

Tue 11:19p OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 5:35a High

Tue 11:51a Low

Tue 5:42p High

Tue 11:58p WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:15a High

Tue 11:21a Low

Tue 5:24p High

Tue 11:34p CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 6:11a High

Tue 12:28p Low

Tue 6:23p High

Wed 12:39a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms through the night.

SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms through the night. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

