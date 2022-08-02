NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 8/2

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
8 - 15 mph (Gust 18 mph)
7 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Ocean Temperature65° - 75°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
Air Temperature77° - 90°
Sunrise/Sunset5:54am - 8:10pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Tue 5:32a		High
Tue 11:47a		Low
Tue 5:44p		High
Tue 11:41p
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 11:21a		Low
Tue 5:08p		High
Tue 11:15p		Low
Wed 5:29a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 5:08a		High
Tue 11:35a		Low
Tue 5:20p		High
Tue 11:29p
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 5:00a		High
Tue 11:17a		Low
Tue 5:12p		High
Tue 11:11p
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 9:37a		High
Tue 3:27p		Low
Tue 9:49p		High
Wed 3:21a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 5:33a		High
Tue 11:34a		Low
Tue 5:37p		High
Tue 11:34p
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 9:11a		High
Tue 2:34p		Low
Tue 9:23p		High
Wed 2:28a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Tue 6:10a		High
Tue 12:28p		Low
Tue 6:15p		High
Wed 12:27a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 5:09a		High
Tue 11:18a		Low
Tue 5:16p		High
Tue 11:19p
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Tue 5:35a		High
Tue 11:51a		Low
Tue 5:42p		High
Tue 11:58p
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 5:15a		High
Tue 11:21a		Low
Tue 5:24p		High
Tue 11:34p
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Tue 6:11a		High
Tue 12:28p		Low
Tue 6:23p		High
Wed 12:39a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms through the night.

SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms through the night. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

