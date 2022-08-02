NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 8/2
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone or at night.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
8 - 15 mph (Gust 18 mph)
7 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|65° - 75°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|77° - 90°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:54am - 8:10pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 5:32a
|High
Tue 11:47a
|Low
Tue 5:44p
|High
Tue 11:41p
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 11:21a
|Low
Tue 5:08p
|High
Tue 11:15p
|Low
Wed 5:29a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:08a
|High
Tue 11:35a
|Low
Tue 5:20p
|High
Tue 11:29p
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:00a
|High
Tue 11:17a
|Low
Tue 5:12p
|High
Tue 11:11p
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 9:37a
|High
Tue 3:27p
|Low
Tue 9:49p
|High
Wed 3:21a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 5:33a
|High
Tue 11:34a
|Low
Tue 5:37p
|High
Tue 11:34p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 9:11a
|High
Tue 2:34p
|Low
Tue 9:23p
|High
Wed 2:28a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 6:10a
|High
Tue 12:28p
|Low
Tue 6:15p
|High
Wed 12:27a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:09a
|High
Tue 11:18a
|Low
Tue 5:16p
|High
Tue 11:19p
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 5:35a
|High
Tue 11:51a
|Low
Tue 5:42p
|High
Tue 11:58p
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:15a
|High
Tue 11:21a
|Low
Tue 5:24p
|High
Tue 11:34p
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 6:11a
|High
Tue 12:28p
|Low
Tue 6:23p
|High
Wed 12:39a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning.
TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms through the night.
SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms through the night. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.