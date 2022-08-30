NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 8/30

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the South

9 - 17 mph (Gust 23 mph)

8 - 15 knots (Gust 20 knots) Ocean Temperature 78° - 83°

(Normal 72° - 73°) Air Temperature 80° - 88° Sunrise/Sunset 6:21am - 7:34pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 10:29a Low

Tue 4:45p High

Tue 10:32p Low

Wed 5:00a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:03a Low

Tue 4:09p High

Tue 10:06p Low

Wed 4:24a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:17a Low

Tue 4:21p High

Tue 10:20p Low

Wed 4:36a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:59a Low

Tue 4:13p High

Tue 10:02p Low

Wed 4:28a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 8:33a High

Tue 2:09p Low

Tue 8:50p High

Wed 2:12a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 10:20a Low

Tue 4:35p High

Tue 10:28p Low

Wed 4:55a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 8:07a High

Tue 1:16p Low

Tue 8:24p High

Wed 1:19a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 11:15a Low

Tue 5:11p High

Tue 11:21p Low

Wed 5:31a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:06a Low

Tue 4:11p High

Tue 10:13p Low

Wed 4:31a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 10:43a Low

Tue 4:37p High

Tue 10:53p Low

Wed 4:57a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:10a Low

Tue 4:17p High

Tue 10:26p Low

Wed 4:37a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 11:18a Low

Tue 5:15p High

Tue 11:32p Low

Wed 5:36a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Patchy fog in the afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Patchy fog in the evening. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers and tstms after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the evening.

WED: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

THU NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

