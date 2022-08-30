NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 8/30
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the South
9 - 17 mph (Gust 23 mph)
8 - 15 knots (Gust 20 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|78° - 83°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
|Air Temperature
|80° - 88°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:21am - 7:34pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 10:29a
|Low
Tue 4:45p
|High
Tue 10:32p
|Low
Wed 5:00a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:03a
|Low
Tue 4:09p
|High
Tue 10:06p
|Low
Wed 4:24a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:17a
|Low
Tue 4:21p
|High
Tue 10:20p
|Low
Wed 4:36a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 9:59a
|Low
Tue 4:13p
|High
Tue 10:02p
|Low
Wed 4:28a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 8:33a
|High
Tue 2:09p
|Low
Tue 8:50p
|High
Wed 2:12a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 10:20a
|Low
Tue 4:35p
|High
Tue 10:28p
|Low
Wed 4:55a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 8:07a
|High
Tue 1:16p
|Low
Tue 8:24p
|High
Wed 1:19a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 11:15a
|Low
Tue 5:11p
|High
Tue 11:21p
|Low
Wed 5:31a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:06a
|Low
Tue 4:11p
|High
Tue 10:13p
|Low
Wed 4:31a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 10:43a
|Low
Tue 4:37p
|High
Tue 10:53p
|Low
Wed 4:57a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:10a
|Low
Tue 4:17p
|High
Tue 10:26p
|Low
Wed 4:37a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 11:18a
|Low
Tue 5:15p
|High
Tue 11:32p
|Low
Wed 5:36a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Patchy fog in the afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Patchy fog in the evening. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers and tstms after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the evening.
WED: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
THU: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
THU NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
FRI: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.