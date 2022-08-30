NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 8/30

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 8/30

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the South
9 - 17 mph (Gust 23 mph)
8 - 15 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Ocean Temperature78° - 83°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
Air Temperature80° - 88°
Sunrise/Sunset6:21am - 7:34pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Tue 10:29a		Low
Tue 4:45p		High
Tue 10:32p		Low
Wed 5:00a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 10:03a		Low
Tue 4:09p		High
Tue 10:06p		Low
Wed 4:24a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 10:17a		Low
Tue 4:21p		High
Tue 10:20p		Low
Wed 4:36a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 9:59a		Low
Tue 4:13p		High
Tue 10:02p		Low
Wed 4:28a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 8:33a		High
Tue 2:09p		Low
Tue 8:50p		High
Wed 2:12a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 10:20a		Low
Tue 4:35p		High
Tue 10:28p		Low
Wed 4:55a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 8:07a		High
Tue 1:16p		Low
Tue 8:24p		High
Wed 1:19a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Tue 11:15a		Low
Tue 5:11p		High
Tue 11:21p		Low
Wed 5:31a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 10:06a		Low
Tue 4:11p		High
Tue 10:13p		Low
Wed 4:31a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Tue 10:43a		Low
Tue 4:37p		High
Tue 10:53p		Low
Wed 4:57a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 10:10a		Low
Tue 4:17p		High
Tue 10:26p		Low
Wed 4:37a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Tue 11:18a		Low
Tue 5:15p		High
Tue 11:32p		Low
Wed 5:36a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Patchy fog in the afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Patchy fog in the evening. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers and tstms after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the evening.

WED: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

THU NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

