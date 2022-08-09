NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 8/9
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone or at night.
HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT until 8 p.m. Tuesday. Hot temperatures and high humidity will combine for heat index values of 100-104 will increase the threat of heat related health issues.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
10 - 20 mph (Gust 25 mph)
9 - 17 knots (Gust 22 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|57° - 76°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|80° - 96°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:01am - 8:02pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 5:49a
|Low
Tue 12:04p
|High
Tue 6:19p
|Low
Wed 1:00a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 5:23a
|Low
Tue 11:28a
|High
Tue 5:53p
|Low
Wed 12:24a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 5:37a
|Low
Tue 11:40a
|High
Tue 6:07p
|Low
Wed 12:36a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 5:19a
|Low
Tue 11:32a
|High
Tue 5:49p
|Low
Wed 12:28a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 9:29a
|Low
Tue 4:09p
|High
Tue 9:59p
|Low
Wed 5:05a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 5:41a
|Low
Tue 11:52a
|High
Tue 6:10p
|Low
Wed 12:58a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Tue 8:36a
|Low
Tue 3:43p
|High
Tue 9:06p
|Low
Wed 4:39a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 6:29a
|Low
Tue 12:17p
|High
Tue 6:59p
|Low
Wed 1:28a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 5:27a
|Low
Tue 11:25a
|High
Tue 6:00p
|Low
Wed 12:31a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 5:51a
|Low
Tue 11:45a
|High
Tue 6:34p
|Low
Wed 12:59a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 5:37a
|Low
Tue 11:32a
|High
Tue 6:10p
|Low
Wed 12:43a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 6:34a
|Low
Tue 12:23p
|High
Tue 7:07p
|Low
Wed 1:28a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
THU: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
FRI: N winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon and evening, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SAT: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon, then becoming S in the evening, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.