NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 8/9

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone or at night.

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT until 8 p.m. Tuesday. Hot temperatures and high humidity will combine for heat index values of 100-104 will increase the threat of heat related health issues.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the Southwest

10 - 20 mph (Gust 25 mph)

9 - 17 knots (Gust 22 knots) Ocean Temperature 57° - 76°

(Normal 72° - 74°) Air Temperature 80° - 96° Sunrise/Sunset 6:01am - 8:02pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 5:49a Low

Tue 12:04p High

Tue 6:19p Low

Wed 1:00a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 5:23a Low

Tue 11:28a High

Tue 5:53p Low

Wed 12:24a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 5:37a Low

Tue 11:40a High

Tue 6:07p Low

Wed 12:36a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 5:19a Low

Tue 11:32a High

Tue 5:49p Low

Wed 12:28a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 9:29a Low

Tue 4:09p High

Tue 9:59p Low

Wed 5:05a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 5:41a Low

Tue 11:52a High

Tue 6:10p Low

Wed 12:58a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Tue 8:36a Low

Tue 3:43p High

Tue 9:06p Low

Wed 4:39a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 6:29a Low

Tue 12:17p High

Tue 6:59p Low

Wed 1:28a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 5:27a Low

Tue 11:25a High

Tue 6:00p Low

Wed 12:31a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 5:51a Low

Tue 11:45a High

Tue 6:34p Low

Wed 12:59a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 5:37a Low

Tue 11:32a High

Tue 6:10p Low

Wed 12:43a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 6:34a Low

Tue 12:23p High

Tue 7:07p Low

Wed 1:28a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

THU: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI: N winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon and evening, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon, then becoming S in the evening, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

CHECK OUT: All the free beaches in New Jersey The Jersey Shore is notorious for charging for access to the beaches. But there are a few that let you get in for free.

Best coffee shops & cafes near NJ beaches When it comes to food, New Jersey is known for many things such as pizza and pork roll. Don't count us out when it comes to coffee.

With all the hustle and bustle involved in the average New Jersey resident's day, coffee is essential. It doesn't matter whether you're living in the cities of North Jersey or the vacation spots at the shore.

In fact, as the former owner of two Jersey shore coffee houses, Coffee Dot Comedy in Sea Isle City and the Daily Grind in Ocean Grove, I know firsthand how much people at the Jersey shore love their coffee.

With respect to that, I asked my social media following where the best coffee houses at the Jersey Shore were, especially since my two places no longer exist.

Below is what they came up with. (And see this other article for their coffee shop and cafe recommendations for Central Jersey.)

