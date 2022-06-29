NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 6/29

Advisories

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the South

9 - 21 mph (Gust 24 mph)

8 - 18 knots (Gust 21 knots) Ocean Temperature 61° - 73°

(Normal 64° - 69°) Air Temperature 73° - 84° Sunrise/Sunset 5:29am - 8:30pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 8:56a Low

Wed 2:49p High

Wed 8:58p Low

Thu 3:43a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 8:30a Low

Wed 2:13p High

Wed 8:32p Low

Thu 3:07a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 8:44a Low

Wed 2:25p High

Wed 8:46p Low

Thu 3:19a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 8:26a Low

Wed 2:17p High

Wed 8:28p Low

Thu 3:11a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 7:08a High

Wed 12:36p Low

Wed 6:54p High

Thu 12:38a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 8:47a Low

Wed 2:41p High

Wed 8:52p Low

Thu 3:41a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 6:42a High

Wed 11:43a Low

Wed 6:28p High

Wed 11:45p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 9:29a Low

Wed 3:08p High

Wed 9:39p Low

Thu 4:12a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 8:33a Low

Wed 2:16p High

Wed 8:42p Low

Thu 3:21a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 8:59a Low

Wed 2:37p High

Wed 9:15p Low

Thu 3:44a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 8:35a Low

Wed 2:21p High

Wed 8:51p Low

Thu 3:21a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 9:41a Low

Wed 3:18p High

Wed 9:52p Low

Thu 4:16a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S early this afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft this afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming around 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the evening.

SUN: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

