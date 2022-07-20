NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 7/20

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 7/20

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Advisories

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT from 11 a.m. Wednesday until 8 p.m. Thursday. Heat index values will be 107 degrees. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the South
9 - 17 mph (Gust 24 mph)
8 - 15 knots (Gust 21 knots)
Ocean Temperature62° - 78°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
Air Temperature81° - 95°
Sunrise/Sunset5:42am - 8:22pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Wed 8:01a		High
Wed 2:21p		Low
Wed 8:50p		High
Thu 2:36a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 7:25a		High
Wed 1:55p		Low
Wed 8:14p		High
Thu 2:10a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 7:37a		High
Wed 2:09p		Low
Wed 8:26p		High
Thu 2:24a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 7:29a		High
Wed 1:51p		Low
Wed 8:18p		High
Thu 2:06a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 5:25a		Low
Wed 12:06p		High
Wed 6:01p		Low
Thu 12:55a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 8:07a		High
Wed 2:18p		Low
Wed 8:48p		High
Thu 2:33a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 11:40a		High
Wed 5:08p		Low
Thu 12:29a		High
Thu 5:23a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Wed 8:30a		High
Wed 2:56p		Low
Wed 9:08p		High
Thu 3:08a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 7:42a		High
Wed 2:07p		Low
Wed 8:22p		High
Thu 2:20a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Wed 7:59a		High
Wed 2:24p		Low
Wed 8:38p		High
Thu 2:38a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 7:48a		High
Wed 2:15p		Low
Wed 8:26p		High
Thu 2:28a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Wed 8:40a		High
Wed 3:08p		Low
Wed 9:20p		High
Thu 3:26a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S early this afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 6 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the late evening and early morning, then becoming W late. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Great Jersey Shore Beaches Snubbed On The Top 50 Best Beach Towns List

Tour this Breathtaking Beach Mansion with the Undisputed Best View at the Jersey Shore

5 reasons why local summer at the Jersey Shore is overrated

Locals talk about local summer, but is it really worth the hype? Here's why you should reconsider that late season trip and wait until summer returns next year.
Filed Under: Cat Country's Beach Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top