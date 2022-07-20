NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 7/20

Advisories

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT from 11 a.m. Wednesday until 8 p.m. Thursday. Heat index values will be 107 degrees. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 4 feet Winds From the South

9 - 17 mph (Gust 24 mph)

8 - 15 knots (Gust 21 knots) Ocean Temperature 62° - 78°

(Normal 70° - 74°) Air Temperature 81° - 95° Sunrise/Sunset 5:42am - 8:22pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 8:01a High

Wed 2:21p Low

Wed 8:50p High

Thu 2:36a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 7:25a High

Wed 1:55p Low

Wed 8:14p High

Thu 2:10a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 7:37a High

Wed 2:09p Low

Wed 8:26p High

Thu 2:24a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 7:29a High

Wed 1:51p Low

Wed 8:18p High

Thu 2:06a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 5:25a Low

Wed 12:06p High

Wed 6:01p Low

Thu 12:55a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 8:07a High

Wed 2:18p Low

Wed 8:48p High

Thu 2:33a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 11:40a High

Wed 5:08p Low

Thu 12:29a High

Thu 5:23a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 8:30a High

Wed 2:56p Low

Wed 9:08p High

Thu 3:08a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 7:42a High

Wed 2:07p Low

Wed 8:22p High

Thu 2:20a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 7:59a High

Wed 2:24p Low

Wed 8:38p High

Thu 2:38a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 7:48a High

Wed 2:15p Low

Wed 8:26p High

Thu 2:28a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 8:40a High

Wed 3:08p Low

Wed 9:20p High

Thu 3:26a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S early this afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 6 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the late evening and early morning, then becoming W late. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

