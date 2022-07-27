NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 7/27
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the South
7 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|56° - 78°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|78° - 86°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:49am - 8:16pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 7:51a
|Low
Wed 1:44p
|High
Wed 7:59p
|Low
Thu 2:37a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 7:25a
|Low
Wed 1:08p
|High
Wed 7:33p
|Low
Thu 2:01a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 7:39a
|Low
Wed 1:20p
|High
Wed 7:47p
|Low
Thu 2:13a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 7:21a
|Low
Wed 1:12p
|High
Wed 7:29p
|Low
Thu 2:05a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 6:00a
|High
Wed 11:31a
|Low
Wed 5:49p
|High
Wed 11:39p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 7:41a
|Low
Wed 1:35p
|High
Wed 7:49p
|Low
Thu 2:37a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 5:34a
|High
Wed 10:38a
|Low
Wed 5:23p
|High
Wed 10:46p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 8:22a
|Low
Wed 2:04p
|High
Wed 8:35p
|Low
Thu 3:08a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 7:30a
|Low
Wed 1:14p
|High
Wed 7:42p
|Low
Thu 2:17a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 7:50a
|Low
Wed 1:34p
|High
Wed 8:13p
|Low
Thu 2:42a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 7:34a
|Low
Wed 1:22p
|High
Wed 7:53p
|Low
Thu 2:23a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 8:36a
|Low
Wed 2:16p
|High
Wed 8:50p
|Low
Thu 3:15a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A slight chance of showers early this morning. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds. Light swells.
TONIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms after midnight.
THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon and evening, then becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon, then becoming SW. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.