NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 7/27

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the South
7 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots)
Ocean Temperature56° - 78°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
Air Temperature78° - 86°
Sunrise/Sunset5:49am - 8:16pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Wed 7:51a		Low
Wed 1:44p		High
Wed 7:59p		Low
Thu 2:37a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 7:25a		Low
Wed 1:08p		High
Wed 7:33p		Low
Thu 2:01a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 7:39a		Low
Wed 1:20p		High
Wed 7:47p		Low
Thu 2:13a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 7:21a		Low
Wed 1:12p		High
Wed 7:29p		Low
Thu 2:05a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 6:00a		High
Wed 11:31a		Low
Wed 5:49p		High
Wed 11:39p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 7:41a		Low
Wed 1:35p		High
Wed 7:49p		Low
Thu 2:37a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 5:34a		High
Wed 10:38a		Low
Wed 5:23p		High
Wed 10:46p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Wed 8:22a		Low
Wed 2:04p		High
Wed 8:35p		Low
Thu 3:08a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 7:30a		Low
Wed 1:14p		High
Wed 7:42p		Low
Thu 2:17a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Wed 7:50a		Low
Wed 1:34p		High
Wed 8:13p		Low
Thu 2:42a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 7:34a		Low
Wed 1:22p		High
Wed 7:53p		Low
Thu 2:23a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Wed 8:36a		Low
Wed 2:16p		High
Wed 8:50p		Low
Thu 3:15a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A slight chance of showers early this morning. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds. Light swells.

TONIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms after midnight.

THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon and evening, then becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon, then becoming SW. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

