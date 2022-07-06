NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 7/6

Cape May Lifeguard Headquarters (Cape May Firefighters)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the West
8 - 14 mph (Gust 20 mph)
7 - 12 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Ocean Temperature61° - 71°
(Normal 69° - 74°)
Air Temperature80° - 91°
Sunrise/Sunset5:32am - 8:29pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Wed 7:26a		High
Wed 1:53p		Low
Wed 8:00p		High
Thu 1:50a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 6:50a		High
Wed 1:27p		Low
Wed 7:24p		High
Thu 1:24a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 7:02a		High
Wed 1:41p		Low
Wed 7:36p		High
Thu 1:38a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 6:54a		High
Wed 1:23p		Low
Wed 7:28p		High
Thu 1:20a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 11:31a		High
Wed 5:33p		Low
Thu 12:05a		High
Thu 5:30a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 7:32a		High
Wed 1:43p		Low
Wed 7:54p		High
Thu 1:38a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 11:05a		High
Wed 4:40p		Low
Wed 11:39p		High
Thu 4:37a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Wed 8:11a		High
Wed 2:37p		Low
Wed 8:33p		High
Thu 2:33a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 7:09a		High
Wed 1:28p		Low
Wed 7:30p		High
Thu 1:26a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Wed 7:33a		High
Wed 1:52p		Low
Wed 7:54p		High
Thu 2:00a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 7:22a		High
Wed 1:32p		Low
Wed 7:42p		High
Thu 1:42a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Wed 8:12a		High
Wed 2:35p		Low
Wed 8:35p		High
Thu 2:46a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N late in the evening, then becoming NE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

THU: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

