NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 9/21

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the South

10 - 18 mph (Gust 23 mph)

8 - 16 knots (Gust 20 knots) Ocean Temperature 74° - 80°

(Normal 66° - 70°) Air Temperature 74° - 83° Sunrise/Sunset 6:42am - 6:59pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 5:18a Low

Wed 11:20a High

Wed 5:31p Low

Thu 12:09a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 10:44a High

Wed 5:05p Low

Wed 11:33p High

Thu 5:43a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 5:06a Low

Wed 10:56a High

Wed 5:19p Low

Wed 11:45p SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 10:48a High

Wed 5:01p Low

Wed 11:37p High

Thu 5:39a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 8:58a Low

Wed 3:25p High

Wed 9:11p Low

Thu 4:14a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 5:13a Low

Wed 11:06a High

Wed 5:20p Low

Thu 12:00a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Wed 8:05a Low

Wed 2:59p High

Wed 8:18p Low

Thu 3:48a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 5:49a Low

Wed 11:35a High

Wed 6:06p Low

Thu 12:36a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 5:06a Low

Wed 10:51a High

Wed 5:20p Low

Wed 11:52p OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 5:15a Low

Wed 11:04a High

Wed 5:43p Low

Thu 12:11a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 5:20a Low

Wed 11:01a High

Wed 5:37p Low

Wed 11:59p CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 6:01a Low

Wed 11:47a High

Wed 6:19p Low

Thu 12:46a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 6 seconds. Light swells.

THU: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. S swell 2 to 5 ft at 5 seconds. Light swells. Showers and scattered tstms.

THU NIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. NE swell 2 to 5 ft at 9 seconds. Light swells. Scattered showers in the evening.

FRI: NW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft. SE swell 3 to 8 ft at 13 seconds. Light swells.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 6 to 9 ft. SE swell 3 to 7 ft at 12 seconds. Light swells.

SAT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft, building to 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers through the night. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

New Jersey's Beach Etiquette Commandments

33 Beach Umbrellas You've Seen At The Jersey Shore