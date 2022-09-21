NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 9/21

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 9/21

Seaside Park (Jane Williams)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the South
10 - 18 mph (Gust 23 mph)
8 - 16 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Ocean Temperature74° - 80°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
Air Temperature74° - 83°
Sunrise/Sunset6:42am - 6:59pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Wed 5:18a		Low
Wed 11:20a		High
Wed 5:31p		Low
Thu 12:09a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 10:44a		High
Wed 5:05p		Low
Wed 11:33p		High
Thu 5:43a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 5:06a		Low
Wed 10:56a		High
Wed 5:19p		Low
Wed 11:45p
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 10:48a		High
Wed 5:01p		Low
Wed 11:37p		High
Thu 5:39a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 8:58a		Low
Wed 3:25p		High
Wed 9:11p		Low
Thu 4:14a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 5:13a		Low
Wed 11:06a		High
Wed 5:20p		Low
Thu 12:00a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Wed 8:05a		Low
Wed 2:59p		High
Wed 8:18p		Low
Thu 3:48a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Wed 5:49a		Low
Wed 11:35a		High
Wed 6:06p		Low
Thu 12:36a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 5:06a		Low
Wed 10:51a		High
Wed 5:20p		Low
Wed 11:52p
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Wed 5:15a		Low
Wed 11:04a		High
Wed 5:43p		Low
Thu 12:11a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 5:20a		Low
Wed 11:01a		High
Wed 5:37p		Low
Wed 11:59p
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Wed 6:01a		Low
Wed 11:47a		High
Wed 6:19p		Low
Thu 12:46a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 6 seconds. Light swells.

THU: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. S swell 2 to 5 ft at 5 seconds. Light swells. Showers and scattered tstms.

THU NIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. NE swell 2 to 5 ft at 9 seconds. Light swells. Scattered showers in the evening.

FRI: NW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft. SE swell 3 to 8 ft at 13 seconds. Light swells.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 6 to 9 ft. SE swell 3 to 7 ft at 12 seconds. Light swells.

SAT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft, building to 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers through the night. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

