Your money gone — NJ paycheck direct deposit scam warning

⚫ Bad actors continue stealing direct deposit paychecks from NJ workers

⚫ Authorities have a warning for New Jersey residents

⚫ How you can prevent a scam

The New Jersey Cybersecurity and Communication Integration Cell has issued a reminder alert to all workers in the Garden State who have their paychecks deposited electronically.

According to Krista Valenzuela, the NJCCIC bureau chief for cyber threat outreach and partnerships, scammers are impersonating employees of companies, reaching out via email to their company human resource or payroll departments and submitting a change in their bank account information for where their payroll checks are to be deposited.

She said if the change is made, the money is diverted to the bad actor’s account and it’s usually gone by the time anybody realizes what has happened.

AaronAmat AaronAmat loading...

It’s easy to get your personal information

She said scammers are able to get an employee’s information in a number of ways, including from social media sites or directly from a business or organization’s website.

She said the best defense against this kind of threat is having the employee be proactive, reaching out to their company and telling them “a request to change information such as direct deposit details are only completed if they receive the confirmation from the employee themselves, by calling a number that they have on file.”

Valenzuela said workers should reach out to their HR or payroll department to make sure they have the correct cell phone number.

fizkes fizkes loading...

Check the current policy

“It's always a good idea to check on your current policies and procedures to see if this is already in place, and if not, absolutely reach out to those HR departments to make sure those policies and procedures are put in place to prevent this type of activity from occurring," she said.

She pointed out that if scammers do wind up stealing your paycheck, your company will still be obligated to pay you “but that means there might be a delayed paycheck."

David Matthau is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at david.matthau@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

Even more cutest pets in New Jersey — 2023 We asked for the cutest pets — and we got 'em! Here are some more of all the furry, scaly, feathery and wrinkly friends in the Garden State. We've announced our winner here.