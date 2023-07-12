Stunning: NJ doctor’s $16.5M private island retreat now for sale

🏝 Private island was created by NJ doctor
🚁 Property has helipad, boat dock, pool
💰 The stunning retreat is listed for $16.5M
The ultimate vacation home created by a renowned New Jersey doctor has been listed for $16.5 million.
East Sister Rock Island, which sits about a quarter of a mile off the coast in the middle of the Florida Keys, was envisioned and brought to life by Dr. Klaus Meckeler of Somerset County.
Meckeler came to the U.S. in 1958 from Germany and set out on a career as a groundbreaking gastroenterologist at Somerset Medical Center.
While helping treat patients in NJ, Meckler lived in Far Hills, and then later, Annandale.
But, his “passion” property was in the Florida keys - where he slowly created his private retreat out of a hulking island of coral, as reported by the Philadelphia Inquirer.
The property was recently re-listed on Zillow, by Wesley Williford of Frank Taylor Real Estate.
With three bedrooms and two full bathrooms, the main house also has a "detached guest house."
The property has been outfitted with a "100% off-Grid battery backup system" and lots of green-minded features.
The island home has wind and solar power, a backup generator, a desalinization plant and a cistern for collecting and storing rainwater.
A helipad adds to the residence's access, as well as a boat dock.
East Sister Rock Island is a quarter mile off the shore of the city of Marathon, FL.
The home offers over 5,000 square feet of living area.
Of that, there is a 2,700 square foot veranda to give "unobstructed views."
Here's more of the East Sister Rock estate, as of July 2023:
In Somerset County, Meckeler started the hospital’s GI division and was chief of that department for 30 years.
He also became one of the first doctors in NJ to perform endoscopic procedures.
At the time of his death in 2008, the 74-year-old Meckeler was survived by his wife, children and grandchildren.
The East Sister Rock property was sold to the Williford family in 1995, for $750,000, according to the Inquirer.
The property has undergone extensive renovations, even since 2016.
The 1.4 acre spot has been available for vacation rentals — the main house fits a group of up to six.
Rentals per week range between $12,500 for non-holidays to $17,500 around New Year's.
The smaller, guest cottage offers two beds, one couch bed and a bathroom.
21 more of the most expensive homes for sale at the Jersey Shore (SOUTH)
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US
From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker
compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites.