Pro soccer players with NJ roots in the Women’s World Cup 2023

⚽ Women’s World Cup is this summer in Australia, New Zealand

⚽ At least 2 pro athletes on the U.S. roster have NJ roots

⚽ 3 teammates live in NJ while playing pro for Gotham FC

Soccer fans have begun gearing up for this summer’s FIFA Women’s World Cup, taking place in Australia and New Zealand in July and August.

Iconic NJ pros, Carli Lloyd and Heather O’Reilley have both retired from playing and will instead be "off the pitch" as part of Fox Sports coverage.

O’Reilley tweeted on Jun 8 that the U.S. Women’s National Team “is going for what has never been done, three World Cup wins in a row.”

Among the U.S. roster unveiled on Wednesday — there are some rising and veteran stars with New Jersey ties.

Casey Murphy (USWFT) goalkeeper Bridgewater NJ Casey Murphy (USWFT) loading...

Casey Murphy

#18, Goalkeeper

Murphy is a Bridgewater native who played soccer and basketball while a student at Bridgewater-Raritan High School.

She then played while at Rutgers University — before starting her pro career in 2018.

Casey Murphy, Nov. 27, 2021 in Sydney, Australia (Photo by Matt King_Getty Images) Casey Murphy, Nov. 27, 2021 in Sydney, Australia (Matt King_Getty Images) loading...

Murphy has been playing pro for North Carolina Courage.

Alana Cook (USWFT) defender Far Hills Pennington School Alana Cook (USWFT) loading...

Alana Cook

#15, defender

Cook was raised in Far Hills and attended Pennington School. The class of 2015 graduate was named All-American Player of the Year by the National Soccer Coaches Association of America, before become a standout college player at Standford.

Alana Cook, Jan. 18, 2023 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images) Alana Cook, Jan. 18, 2023 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images) loading...

Three soccer pros who live in Jersey City, playing for NJ/NY Gotham FC, were also headed to New Zealand.

Kelley O'Hara NJ Gotham FC Kelley O'Hara (USWFT) loading...

Kelley O’Hara

#5 defender

O’Hara arrived back in NJ this winter as what the team called a fan favorite’s “celebrated return to her former club,” after previously playing for the team from 2013-2017.

She has been a member of the U.S. Women’s National Team since 2010, winning two FIFA World Cups (2015, 2019), plus an Olympic gold medal (2012) and Olympic bronze medal (2021).

Lynn Williams Gotham FC Womens World Cup Lynn Williams (USWFT) loading...

Lynn Williams

#6 Forward

Williams was traded to Gotham in January and arrived in NJ around the same time that O’Hara returned.

She and O'Hara chatted about enjoying their time in New Jersey a few months ago, on a podcast that Williams co-hosts.

Kristie Mewis (USWFT) Gotham FC Womens World Cup Kristie Mewis (USWFT) loading...

Kristie Mewis

#22 Midfielder

Mewis has been playing pro for Gotham, at Red Bull Arena in Harrison since 2021.

Red Bull Arena in Harrison (Google Maps) Red Bull Arena in Harrison (Google Maps) loading...

The No. 1 ranked United States Women’s National Team would play one final match against Wales, on July 9 in California, before leaving for New Zealand.

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup runs from July 20 - Aug. 20 in 10 stadiums and nine host cities — five in Australia and four in New Zealand.

This would be the first Women’s World Cup featuring 32 nations, up from 24 in the previous two tournaments.

All 64 games would be broadcast in the U.S. live, either on FOX (29 matches) or FOX Sports 1 (35 matches) and on tablets and mobile devices through the FOX Sports App.

Games would also air in Spanish on Telemundo or Universo and streamed on Peacock.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.

Play ball NJ: These MLB pros are from New Jersey A fair amount of New Jersey born baseball players have made it to the majors. These pros, active to start the 2023 season, all have NJ roots.

NJ county fairs are back! Check out the 2023 summer schedule A current list of county fairs happening across the Garden State for 2023. From rides, food, animals, and hot air balloons, each county fair has something unique to offer.

(Fairs are listed in geographical order from South NJ to North NJ)