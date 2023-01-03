NJ food stamps benefits going up: Are you eligible?

New Jerseyans who receive food assistance through the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will see their minimum monthly SNAP benefit rise to $50.

Benefits automatically added

The increased benefits are being directly loaded to NJ SNAP recipients’ Families First EBT cards as part of their regular monthly payments.

“For many months, folks have been faced with inflation and the rising cost of everyday goods," Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, D-Middlesex, said. "The result: more of our neighbors are struggling to keep healthy and nutritious foods on their table. For many of them, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) has been a lifeline.”

A wide angle view of an overflowing bag of groceries on a white background miflippo GettyImages loading...

NJ SNAP provides food assistance to families with low incomes to help them buy groceries through a benefit card accepted in most food retail stores and farmer’s markets.

The program served dabout 791,000 New Jerseyans in about 406,000 households, as of two years ago, with the monthly SNAP benefit based on household size and income. Residents can visit njhelps.org to see if they’re eligible for SNAP and apply.

David Matthau is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at david.matthau@townsquaremedia.com

