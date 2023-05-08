NJ gas prices keep dropping

⛽ Gas prices in New Jersey are down again

⛽ Prices at the pump should continue to go down

⛽ NJ has the lowest average price for gas in the region

Usually in the spring, when the weather starts to warm up, more New Jersey drivers are hitting the open road and gas prices are on the rise, but that is not the case this year.

According to AAA, New Jersey gas prices are continuing to drop.

AAA Northeast’s latest survey finds prices at the pump in the Garden State dropped six cents this week, to $3.42 for a gallon of regular.

Prices keep going down

Last week at this time in Jersey the average price was $3.48, one month ago unleaded regular was $3.37 and last year at this time we were paying an average of $4.45 a gallon in the Garden State

Nationally the average price for a gallon of gas is now $3.53, down eight cents from last week.

Oil market volatility

“The oil market volatility is leading to lower prices,” said Robert Sinclair Jr., Senior Manager of Public Affairs for AAA Northeast. "We are also in a pre-summer driving season lull regarding domestic demand. These two factors should keep pump prices drifting lower for now."

This week gas prices, on average are lower in New Jersey than they are in Pennsylvania, New York or Connecticut.

