NJ group launches campaign for Turkey earthquake recovery efforts

An organization in Manalapan has launched an online fundraising campaign in order to help ensure that attention doesn't fade from the destruction caused by a massive earthquake and aftershock that hit Turkey and Syria on Feb. 6.

The Turkish American Community Center is live with a GoFundMe campaign to raise at least $10,000 for the cause.

"We're looking to possibly help out smaller villages that may not get the help as quickly," said Alper Senman, a vice president at the Center.

Many victims of the quake will be needing assistance for years to come, Senman said, noting that some New Jersey victims of 2012's Superstorm Sandy still aren't whole.

Prior to launching the online effort, the Center raised $10,000 internally and sent a truck of goods to the battered province of Hatay.

Photos provided by Turkish American Community Center Photos provided by Turkish American Community Center loading...

"Please consider providing financial support to assist families in extreme need," the GoFundMe campaign says. "At the completion of each mission we will be declaring all bills publicly along with photos to be shared on our website ."

The combined death toll in Turkey and Syria from the magnitude 7.8 earthquake and its aftershocks now stands at more than 50,000. More than 160,000 buildings either collapsed or were severely damaged in the disaster.

The humanitarian relief organization Embrace Relief, based in Fairfield, has raised more than $1.2 million to assist quake victims in southern Turkey and Syria.

Thousands Dead After Earthquake Hits Turkey And Syria Local people walk through the Set Road area to see the deep rifts formed after the earthquake on February 23, 2023. on February 23, 2023 in Samandag, Turkey. A 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit near Gaziantep, Turkey, in the early hours of Monday February 6, followed by another 7.5-magnitude tremor just after midday. The quakes caused widespread destruction in southern Turkey and northern Syria and were felt in nearby countries. (Photo by Mehmet Kacmaz/Getty Images) loading...

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.