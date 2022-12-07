NJ Man Admits Producing Videos of Himself Sexually Assaulting a Child

A man from Monmouth County has admitted to producing multiple videos depicting himself sexually assaulting a young girl.

  • 27-year-old Christian Importuna of Englishtown pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography
  • He now faces 15 to 30 years in prison and a $250,000 fine

U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office says this case started in March 2020 when,

Importuna produced at least two videos that showed him sexually assaulting a pre-pubescent female child. The videos came to the attention of law enforcement on March 24, 2020, when Importuna attempted to trade images of child pornography with an undercover law enforcement official on an internet-based application.

Law enforcement officials initially linked the videos to Importuna through business records indicating that they were sent from his home in Englishtown.

Further, they were able to link Importuna to the production of the images through things that were visible in those videos.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 17th.

Sellinger credited special agents with the FBI Newark Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force with the investigation leading to Importuna's guilty plea.

