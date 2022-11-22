Federal authorities say a man from the Garden State has been sentenced to 57 months in prison for threatening to assault and murder federal law enforcement officers.

Get our free mobile app

Following a one-week trial, 51-year-old Frank Monte was found guilty of three counts of threatening a federal law enforcement officer and two counts of transmitting threats in interstate commerce.

According to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office,

On July 21, 2019, Monte repeatedly called the emergency line of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Police at the VA Lyons hospital campus. During one of those calls, Monte threatened to “shoot up” a VA Police officer.

On Oct. 15, 2019, Monte called the office of a U.S. Congressman and spoke with a staff member. During that call, Monte threatened that if he ever saw a particular special agent of the U.S. Secret Service in New Jersey, Monte would assault him.

On Oct. 18, 2019, Monte called a special agent of the U.S. Capitol Police. During that call, Monte once again threatened to assault the same special agent of the U.S. Secret Service.

A judge imposed the sentence in Newark federal court on Tuesday.

In addition to the prison term, Monte must serve three years of supervised release.

The 99 top paying jobs in New Jersey How much do you make? These are the occupations in New Jersey with the highest median annual compensation. Source: Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2022