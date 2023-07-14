🔶 NJ mom admits to role in young son’s fentanyl death

🔶 The toddler was exposed to the illegal drug in his home

🔶 Prosecutors will seek a total of 15 years’ prison

A 35-year-old mother from Ocean County has pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child, in the fentanyl death of her two year-old son last year.

Natalie Sabie, of Lacey Township, entered her plea in Ocean County Superior Court on Wednesday.

Sabie called first responders after finding her toddler unresponsive at home on Sept. 7, 2022, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer previously said.

As reported by Breaking AC, a younger and older sibling were also both in the residence at the time.

The boy, whose name was Vincent, according to his obituary, was rushed to Community Medical Center in Toms River, but was pronounced dead shortly after.

About a month later, prosecutors received the child’s toxicology report, which revealed a significant amount of fentanyl in his system and cause of death was determined.

Sabie was slated for sentencing on Sept. 8, at which point the state would seek a combined term of 15 years in prison — 10 and five year terms, to run consecutively.

She has been held at the Ocean County Jail since her arrest in October 2022.

🔶 Child fentanyl deaths have surged alongside adult ODs, research shows

Pediatric deaths from fentanyl have seen a nearly six-fold increase among children younger than 5 years in the past 20 years, according to research published by medical journal, JAMA Pediatrics.

“Mirroring trends seen among adults,” nearly 44% of such child drug deaths happened at home and at least 87.5% were unintentional, according to the same research.

