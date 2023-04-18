Egg Harbor City, N.J. Man Indicted on Murder Charges

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office has confirmed that an Atlantic County Grand Jury has indicted Jahlil Boston, 33, of Egg Harbor City, New Jersey.

Boston has been charged with:

First-degree murder

Weapon offenses

Narcotics distribution

This began on March 18, 2023, when the Atlantic City Police Department responded to the 1900 block of the Boardwalk in Atlantic City.

There was a report of a man who had a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Atlantic City Police Department obtained Information that led to the arrest of Boston.

Boston was found in possession of a handgun and suspected of possessing crack cocaine. Boston was arrested and taken to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

This is a multi-jurisdictional collaboration of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Atlantic City Police Department.

These two agencies have been working very together on a number of cases.

If you have information regarding this continuing investigation, you can call the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office at (609) 909-7800.

Another anonymous alternative is to utilize Crime Stoppers at (609) 652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://www.crimestoppersatlantic.com/

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County.

SOURCE : Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Atlantic City Area Great Hurricane Of 1944 (AMAZING PHOTOS)