Rats have been around forever and probably always will be. That doesn't mean they’re not gross or shouldn’t try to exterminate them.

Hoboken has had a particularly bad problem with them, but steps are being taken to fight the vermin. There is even a Facebook page: Rat Free Hoboken.

One restaurant owner has taken the lead in fighting back. According to TapInto Hoboken, Frank Palmisano, owner of Il Tavano on Clinton Street, has been rat-proofing his establishment and is offering his expertise to any other business that wants it.

Clouse up the rat in dry leaf background. Animal contagious disease concept. BirdShutterB loading...

He told TapInto,

There were never any rats inside, I kept the inside impeccably clean,” said Palmisano. “But it reflects badly on your restaurant if rats are seen outside it. So I wanted to do something about it.

According to the report, he spent over $1,000 and a lot of hours addressing any problems he could.

Plague of rats trying to escape Mario De Moya F loading...

He put mesh wire up to cut off a possible entry point under the steps, bought trash cans with close-top lids, and sealed up holes in the pavement.

It’s worked so far, as he hasn’t seen a rat near his business all summer. He is also willing to meet with any restaurant owner to help them implement the same measures.

He says the city administration is helping the cause,

They’re doing what they can. Can they do more? Sure. Rats have always been around and they always will. They’re just showing their faces more recently.

Photo by Svetozar Cenisev on Unsplash Photo by Svetozar Cenisev on Unsplash loading...

Rats are omnivorous and will eat anything they can find, including food, garbage, and even feces. They are also known for their ability to spread diseases, such as rat-bite fever, salmonellosis, and leptospirosis.

LOOK: Stunning animal photos from around the world From grazing Tibetan antelope to migrating monarch butterflies, these 50 photos of wildlife around the world capture the staggering grace of the animal kingdom. The forthcoming gallery runs sequentially from air to land to water, and focuses on birds, land mammals, aquatic life, and insects as they work in pairs or groups, or sometimes all on their own.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.