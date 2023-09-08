NJ teacher’s aide sent sext to student, prosecutor says
🔴The student reported the sexually explicit message Friday from Favio Martell
🔴Martell is a teacher's aide and soccer coach at the school
PATERSON – A teacher’s aide was charged after a student said they received a sexually explicit text from him.
The 14-year-old Paterson Arts & Sciences Charter School student reported the sext from Favio Martell of Garfield on Sept. 1, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes. Martell is also a soccer coach at the school.
The academic year had already started at the school which has students from kindergarten through 12th grade.
Charges against teacher's aide
Martell was arrested on one count of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child Wednesday and was processed Thursday. He was released on the condition he cannot have contact with any minor children.
According to his LinkedIn page, Martell is also a coach and scout for Paterson United F.C.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom