NJ teacher’s aide sent sext to student, prosecutor says

🔴The student reported the sexually explicit message Friday from Favio Martell

🔴Martell is a teacher's aide and soccer coach at the school

PATERSON – A teacher’s aide was charged after a student said they received a sexually explicit text from him.

The 14-year-old Paterson Arts & Sciences Charter School student reported the sext from Favio Martell of Garfield on Sept. 1, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes. Martell is also a soccer coach at the school.

The academic year had already started at the school which has students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

Charges against teacher's aide

Martell was arrested on one count of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child Wednesday and was processed Thursday. He was released on the condition he cannot have contact with any minor children.

According to his LinkedIn page, Martell is also a coach and scout for Paterson United F.C.

Favio Martell Favio Martell (Passaic County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Get to know the lighthouses of NJ: Photos A look at New Jersey's lighthouses and fun facts, as well as those who participate in the Lighthouse Challenge of New Jersey. (The list below is organized alphabetically by county)

NJ’s dry towns: No stores to buy wine, beer or booze Among NJ's hundreds of communities — more than two dozen remain "dry" as of 2023.