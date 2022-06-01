Authorities say a truck driver from the Garden State is facing charges after he allegedly stole over $27,000 worth of Red Bull.

According to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey, 36-year-old Christopher L. Hammond of Ocean Township has been charged with third-degree theft by unlawful taking, fourth-degree forgery, and fourth-degree false uttering. (uttering is when a person knowingly sells, publishes, or passes a forged or fake document.)

Authorities say the theft took place at a Wall, NJ-based beverage distribution center in June and July of last year.

As part of his work duties, the investigation determined, Hammond was supposed to have delivered the energy drinks to local businesses for sale, but neither of two large shipments he picked up ever made it to their intended destinations.

Linskey's office says Hammond also allegedly forged two invoices for the Red Bull in an attempt to cover his tracks.

So, what happened to the $27,000 worth of Red Bull? Authorities say they don't know.

If convicted, Hammond would face up to five years in state prison.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

