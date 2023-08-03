NJ woman, 71, found dead at home after neighbors report break-in

Elaine Murray's home on Galston Drive (Google Maps/West Windsor police)

🔴 Neighbors noticed signs of a break-in at a West Windsor home

🔴 Police found the resident dead in a bedroom

🔴 Detectives are investigating the suspicious death

WEST WINDSOR — An investigation is underway into the death of a Mercer County woman after police found her body in suspicious circumstances.

Residents along Galston Drive in West Windsor saw signs that someone had broken into one of the homes along the quiet street and called police just after 8 p.m. Wednesday evening, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said.

Officers responded to the home and began a search.

Elaine Murray's home on Galston Drive (Google Maps)
They found the body of Elaine Murray, 71, lying on the floor in a second-floor bedroom. She had injuries to her face, neck, and head, according to Onofri.

Murray lived in a home near the corner of Dunbar Drive, according to property records. She lived there alone, Onofri said.

An autopsy is being conducted to find her cause of death. The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office is investigating. No arrests have been made.

